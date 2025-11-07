VIP
Tipsheet

Spanberger Supporter Hopes Women's Rights Are Restored or Something. When Were They Revoked?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 07, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

White liberal women are not just insane, but there’s a certain aloofness about them. There’s also an oozing arrogance that’s unearned—why should we listen to you, again? Whether it’s ranting about Pete Hegseth over women in the military overperforming men, which is facially untrue, or Jennifer Welch’s insane commentaries, these are the backbone of the Democratic Party. Yeah, side note, how is it that some Bravo host—Welch—has this big an audience, but that’s for another time.  

The 2025 elections are over. They were a bloodbath for Republicans, but when did women’s rights get revoked? That’s what this supporter of Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger said during an interview outside a polling location. 

The reporter asked this woman a simple, run-of-the-mill question: What do you like about Spanberger’s agenda? 

Her response: I’m really interested in seeing how we can improve Women’s rights. We need to get those back reinstated.”

Lady, you’re voting. You can still get an abortion. You can still work anywhere, own a business, and live a life with the rights guaranteed to all Americans under the Constitution. What rights have been revoked? What even is this answer?  

Related:

Some aren’t good in front of cameras—I get that—but what twilight zone are these voters living in? The irony is that this interview was conducted by CNN, which has contributed to the insanity on the Left with its pervasive fake news coverage. 

