Spanberger Supporter Hopes Women's Rights Are Restored or Something. When Were They Revoked?

White liberal women are not just insane, but there’s a certain aloofness about them. There’s also an oozing arrogance that’s unearned—why should we listen to you, again? Whether it’s ranting about Pete Hegseth over women in the military overperforming men, which is facially untrue, or Jennifer Welch’s insane commentaries, these are the backbone of the Democratic Party. Yeah, side note, how is it that some Bravo host—Welch—has this big an audience, but that’s for another time.

Advertisement

The 2025 elections are over. They were a bloodbath for Republicans, but when did women’s rights get revoked? That’s what this supporter of Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger said during an interview outside a polling location.

The reporter asked this woman a simple, run-of-the-mill question: What do you like about Spanberger’s agenda?

Virginia voter for Democrat Gov. nominee Abigail Spanberger: “I’m really interested in seeing how we can improve Women’s rights. We need to get those back reinstated.”



What rights did they lose? pic.twitter.com/ZZ8rWA86Sp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 4, 2025

Her response: I’m really interested in seeing how we can improve Women’s rights. We need to get those back reinstated.”

Lady, you’re voting. You can still get an abortion. You can still work anywhere, own a business, and live a life with the rights guaranteed to all Americans under the Constitution. What rights have been revoked? What even is this answer?

Some aren’t good in front of cameras—I get that—but what twilight zone are these voters living in? The irony is that this interview was conducted by CNN, which has contributed to the insanity on the Left with its pervasive fake news coverage.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.