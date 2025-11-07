Here's What Trump Did After That Pharma Executive Collapsed in the Oval Office

Yesterday, a pharmaceutical executive collapsed during an Oval Office event where a deal to reduce the prices of weight-loss drugs was announced. Townhall was there, and the press was ushered out of the room so this individual could get medical attention. After 45 minutes, we were invited back into the Oval, where President Trump said that the man was being tended to after feeling a little lightheaded.

Initial reports said it was Novo Nordisk executive Gordon Findlay. Still, the New York Post reported that “CEO Mike Doustdar and Dave Moore, EVP, US Operations, were the only two Novo Nordisk reps on hand.” Regardless, Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), rushed into action. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., ran out of the office to seek a staffer for help. Oz tried to calm down the man’s wife, which is when Trump stepped in:

.@DrOzCMS: "I wanted to speak with the wife... and @POTUS saw me in the corner... and he said, 'Give me that phone'—and he talked to her and got her much calmer than I could've done."



I wanted to speak with the wife... and the president saw me in the corner... and he said, 'Give me that phone'—and he talked to her and got her much calmer than I could've done. He actually cared that the wife of a man who he's never met before felt in a safer place.

The rest of the event went off without further incident.