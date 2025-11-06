This Broadcaster Was Pilloried by the Left for Refusing to Say These Two...
Trump's Response to Nancy Pelosi's Retirement Was Hilarious

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 06, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

After 40 years in public life, Nancy Pelosi is retiring. There is something to be said about this, namely that our Founders never viewed elected office as a career, but that’s a whole other matter. The longtime Democrat is leaving, and President Trump had the perfect response this morning.

Nancy Pelosi's retirement is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country… I’m very honored she impeached me twice and failed miserably. 

That’s vintage Trump right there. It’s perfect. While Nancy was a thorn in the side, her ability to wield power should be studied and respected. You can give a hat tip to your enemies now and then. Pelosi, who wasn’t even in Democratic leadership, was able to end the Biden presidency in less than a month. It showed how weak the Biden White House was—no one should be able to outmaneuver that political team. But Pelosi did, and even noted that she was immensely unimpressed by the operatives Joe employed. Pelosi was a key figure in getting Joe off the 2024 ticket, which has led to a breakdown in that friendship.  

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NANCY PELOSI

Oh well. 

Thanks for booting Joe, Nancy, and solidifying Trump's win in 2024. 

