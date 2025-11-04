VIP
No, a CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About MAGA Supporters?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Well, mark this down under ‘unbelievable.’ The whole segment is an unholy comedy of irony and a lack of self-awareness. CNN’s Abby Phillip was interviewed on Pod Save America, a liberal podcast hosted by former Obama aides, where she was asked about the MAGA movement and her grasp of it in the media. 

She claimed that she speaks to MAGA people every day and understands the “information silos” from which they reside. Lady, you cater to liberals in the information silo of CNN, which also happens to be fake news. Also, the mainstream media does not know MAGA and has never spoken to a MAGA supporter. It’s why they remained shell-shocked that Donald Trump is a political phenomenon. And it’s not just them: polling firms have shown they’re incapable of gauging this presidency. The approval ratings for Trump and his agenda should be viewed with immense skepticism.  

Again, these people have learned nothing since 2016. You don’t get Trump supporters, and you likely never will. It’s fine. Frankly, I’d rather have the Left never understand us since that gives us a leg up in elections. Their agenda is niche, illiberal, exclusionary, and hyper-focused on stuff that only rich people have time to fret about, like transgender surgeries. MAGA, the coalition that used to be behind Barack Obama, does not have that luxury. We need to go to work.

Last Note: Ryan's tweet is hilarious since Abby says she understands MAGA, though she boots guests who have analyzed this movement from the get-go. Girdusky was banished forever last year after this exchange:

