It's Not Shocking That Wikipedia Had to Do This for the 'Gaza Genocide' Page

Should we be disturbed? Sure. Is it shocking? Sadly, no, since the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza has led to every antisemite coming out of the woodwork, especially in American academia. The Democratic Party’s base is now infected with these cancerous clowns, which has led to the party becoming increasingly anti-Israel and hostile to Jewish people.

With antisemitism rising, the edit function on Wikipedia for articles about Gaza had to be shut down. It’s one of the website’s draws —a democratization of information, if you will. Well, if it’s being edited to spew outright hatred, expect these administrative measures to be taken (via NY Post):

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales personally intervened to block the site’s users from editing a page titled “Gaza genocide” — sparking a controversy among the site’s editors as he called out the article and its introduction for presenting the allegation as a fact. The first sentence of the controversial entry refers to a “Gaza genocide” without attributing it to any sources, failing to indicate that it is an allegation that remains “highly contested” and instead portraying it as an undisputed fact, Wales wrote. “This article fails to meet our high standards and needs immediate attention,” Wales wrote, citing Wikipedia policies on neutrality and attribution to call out the biased tone of the “Gaza genocide” entry. “I believe that Wikipedia is at its best when we can have reasonable discussion rooted in a commitment to write articles that reflect a neutral point of view,” wrote Wales, whose current title is chair emeritus of the nonprofit Wikimedia Foundation that oversees the free online encyclopedia. “I believe that’s especially important on highly difficult or contentious topics,” Wales added. “While this article is a particularly egregious example, there is much more work to do.”

And that’s the downside of Wikipedia, too. You can get the crazies manning the controls.

