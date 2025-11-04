VIP
Tipsheet

Fox News Had the Most Dangerous Demographic Voice Their Opinion Ahead of the Midterms

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 04, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

No, she shouldn’t be silenced, but ‘Amanda’ has shown once again how insane liberal white women are with these remarks during a 2026 midterms town hall event on Fox News. This demographic is significant, numbering in the tens of millions. And they’re the only reason why the Democratic Party hasn’t fallen into the depths of political irrelevancy in the Trump era—the man has smashed the Left.

This voter spoke about the principles of being a good neighbor, noting that she doesn’t want to live in a country where 42 million lost their SNAP benefits, federal immigration officers apprehend illegal aliens, and kids can’t get their transgender surgeries. It’s almost parody: she doesn’t want to talk about the top issues, like immigration and the economy, but would rather focus on the hyper-emotional nonsense.  

So, yes, to criminal illegals staying, and minors should be able to mutilate their genitals. That’s wild, Mandy. Insane—and nothing that can be a sustainable building block for a winning national campaign. It’s why you lost in 2024. Also, you can shove this neighbor talk.  

I’d like to hear people without fear of the event turning into a political assassination, as we saw with Charlie Kirk on September 10. And that’s the point. As of now, liberals aren’t good neighbors. They aren’t good people. They’re drifting toward a track record of political violence and domestic terrorism, and arguably they’re on track to be viewed as enemies of the state—every one of them. I don’t want to be your neighbor if you think those with differing opinions should be killed because they perpetually own your weak sauce arguments. I don’t you in my community if you want illegal aliens to rape, murder, and steal at will with no consequences. Also, this government shutdown was caused by your party, Mandy.  

Learn not to be an insufferable moron, and we can discuss later. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

