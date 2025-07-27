An Ex-MSNBC Host's Remarks About Donald Trump Are Spot-on
There's Another Brutal Development on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top Trump Official

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 27, 2025 6:55 AM
The Steele Dossier continues to be gashed, as new documents reveal it was weaponized for a sinister plot reportedly hatched by Barack Obama. We knew the dossier was unverifiable when it was published in its entirety by Buzzfeed eons ago. It was later revealed to be a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project. We know it was included in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, the report ordered by Obama, where it was forcibly included despite stringent objections from senior analysts, because it was of questionable value. Barack ordered the new ICA because the initial assessment was that Moscow’s reported election interference had no impact on the 2016 race. The report weaponized knowingly shoddy intelligence to be used against a duly elected president. That’s a crime. 

Former CIA John Brennan might be charged over this fiasco, but now a former top Trump official’s name has entered the chat—and that would be John Bolton. Why? Well, he got a memo from Brennan and never briefed Trump on it because he believed Brennan’s intelligence work. 

RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry has more:

Also, again, this Senate Intelligence Committee report was the logical fallback position for Democrats after their Russian collusion hoax imploded. It’s a report that’s much friendlier to their unhinged takes about Moscow interference, but Lisa Monaco was the star witness for the Senate report. Monaco is an Obama partisan who was at the December 9, 2016, meeting where Obama ordered the new ICA to be drafted. Media leaks were also part of this timeline, and now Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is running interference on the people, warning that the dossier was flat-out wrong. An analyst reportedly tried to warn Warner that Brennan was cooking the books on the Russian collusion front—the Virginia Democrat dismissed him outright. 

