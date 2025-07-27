There's Another Brutal Development on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top Trump Official

The Steele Dossier continues to be gashed, as new documents reveal it was weaponized for a sinister plot reportedly hatched by Barack Obama. We knew the dossier was unverifiable when it was published in its entirety by Buzzfeed eons ago. It was later revealed to be a Clinton campaign-funded opposition research project. We know it was included in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, the report ordered by Obama, where it was forcibly included despite stringent objections from senior analysts, because it was of questionable value. Barack ordered the new ICA because the initial assessment was that Moscow’s reported election interference had no impact on the 2016 race. The report weaponized knowingly shoddy intelligence to be used against a duly elected president. That’s a crime.

Advertisement

Former CIA John Brennan might be charged over this fiasco, but now a former top Trump official’s name has entered the chat—and that would be John Bolton. Why? Well, he got a memo from Brennan and never briefed Trump on it because he believed Brennan’s intelligence work.

RealClearInvestigations’ Paul Sperry has more:

BREAKING: Sources tell me in 2018 former Trump Nat'l Security Adviser John Bolton received a classified memo summarizing the explosive report exposing how Brennan cooked up Putin-Trump intel, but Bolton stuck it in an NSC safe and never briefed Trump, believing the Brennan intel. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Oleg Smolenkov like Igor Danchenko was a greedy opportunist & a drunk w/ no real subsource network in Russia. Brennan dressed him up as a superspy like Comey dressed up Steele ("Crown material") What a farce. The ICA was Brennan's version of the Steele Dossier. #TheBrennanDossier — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 26, 2025

Turns out from declassified intelligence that Vladimir Putin had no Kompromat on Donald Trump -- no pee tape, no nothing -- but he had a massive file on Hillary Clinton which he could use to blackmail her and control her as the president he really preferred — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Bottom line: Brennan's CIA suppressed real intelligence and fabricated fake intelligence to frame Trump as a Russian conspirator and destroy his presidency. The ICA was a frame job, pure and simple. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

BREAKING: Senate Intel ranking Dem Mark Warner turned away an intel analyst who worked on the ICA & approached his office "numerous times" to blow whistle on CIA Dir Brennan juicing bad intel on Russia and Trump, but Warner refused to even give him email address to send evidence. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Also, again, this Senate Intelligence Committee report was the logical fallback position for Democrats after their Russian collusion hoax imploded. It’s a report that’s much friendlier to their unhinged takes about Moscow interference, but Lisa Monaco was the star witness for the Senate report. Monaco is an Obama partisan who was at the December 9, 2016, meeting where Obama ordered the new ICA to be drafted. Media leaks were also part of this timeline, and now Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is running interference on the people, warning that the dossier was flat-out wrong. An analyst reportedly tried to warn Warner that Brennan was cooking the books on the Russian collusion front—the Virginia Democrat dismissed him outright.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!