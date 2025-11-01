Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Tipsheet

Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 01, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

He did it again. 

In 2019, President Trump hilariously placed a piece of candy on the head of a trick-or-treater who was in an inflatable Minion costume. It was an iconic moment, and many were waiting for a repeat or something new this Halloween. The president donned a red USA hat and handed out candy to the kiddos when he spotted the perfect costume to recreate that hilarious moment six years ago. I think the kid also knew what he was doing here, and I can’t blame him (via Fox News):

President Donald Trump and the first lady handed out candy at the White House Thursday evening, during which Trump repeated his viral candy move that had folks both amused and confused in 2019. 

The White House holds an annual trick-or-treat event for kids, which included a viral off-script moment from the president that left some laughing and others poking fun at the president in 2019. 

Trump, instead of putting candy in a child's bag, who was dressed up as a minion from the Disney movie "Despicable Me," put it on the kid's head. Melania, following her husband's lead, did so as well. 

The viral moment was then repeated by Trump on Thursday as a child dressed as the popular DJ Marshmello, with his signature rectangular marshmallow helmet, walked up to the president and first lady. As the child held out his bag, Trump moved to place a giant candy bar on top of the kid's helmet. 

Amazing. Also, First Lady Melania Trump had to calm a trick-or-treater down who seemed afraid at some of the decorations—another group of kids dressed as Donald and Melania for Halloween. The president held this event after returning from his Asia trip.  

Related:

Does this man ever sleep?

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

