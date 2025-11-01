Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and the Epstein Files?

When Joe Scarborough, who is not a fan of Donald Trump, must step in—you know it isn’t good. The Democratic Party is so obsessed with the Jeffrey Epstein files because they’re hoping to weaponize anything to damage the president. It won’t work. First, all the victims who have come forward said Trump wasn’t involved in any of the alleged illicit sexual activity that’s associated with the dead, depraved New York financier. Second, if this is all you have, your party, your brand, and your messaging sucks.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) accused Trump of engaging in illegal sexual activity with minors on MSNBC. He has no evidence, only that “common sense” suggests he’s right. He’s not. He’s an idiot, and Scarbough had a line-by-line rundown on why Moulton’s view on this subject was trash. In so many ways, the MSNBC host was telling the Democratic congressman to watch himself, stop being an idiot, and you have nothing to support your claims:

BREAKING - Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton just defamed President Trump live on MSNBC, claiming he “took advantage of young girls with Epstein,” prompting a visibly panicked Joe Scarborough to fact-check him repeatedly, insisting there is no evidence supporting Moulton’s claims. pic.twitter.com/toVDKGmx6I — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 31, 2025

Yet, that doesn’t matter to Democrats. They want to get Trump, due process, evidence, and facts be damned. You saw that in that painful clip. They’ve got nothing. It’s another Russiagate attempt to smear the president, albeit more salacious. No, the files are real—no doubt. Epstein was a creep, but Trump was his partner in crime in these deviant activities. No. There’s no evidence; that’s where the Russiagate hoax element gets threaded into the story.

