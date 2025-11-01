Is This CBS News Host on Her Way Out?

CBS News is undergoing major surgery right now. They have a new editor-in-chief in Bari Weiss, whose publication, The Free Press, was bought by CBS’ parent company. Weiss is a classical liberal who’s also a lesbian, but since she’s anti-Hamas and pro-free speech, the Left has labeled her right-wing. It’s ridiculous. Weiss is getting work, reworking the network. While the lion’s share of the cuts were predetermined before her hiring, some hosts have either given their notice or see the writing on the wall.

Advertisement

Longtime anchor John Dickerson is exiting at the end of this year, with some programs being axed altogether. CBS Saturday Morning is gone. Gayle King, one of the faces of CBS This Morning, could also be on her way out, though she remains committed to showing up for work until the network says otherwise, following news of her departure being leaked to the media (via NY Post):

When you finish in third place forever, changes must be made. Kudos Bari Weiss. https://t.co/r9vOLRplGn — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 31, 2025

Gayle King remained tight-lipped Friday about rumors she’s set to leave “CBS Mornings” after a decade-long stint – as she was spotted leaving her New York City apartment just hours after the shock reports surfaced. The veteran news anchor donned huge sunglasses as she quietly emerged from her Upper West Side building before sunrise and headed off to CBS’s studios, The Post’s exclusive photos show. In the hours that followed, the 70-year-old made zero mention of her own news as she opened the show she’s fronted for more than a decade. The early morning sighting came after sources told Variety late Thursday that King — who joined CBS News as a host in 2011 — was eying stepping down from her current hosting gig amid a major overhaul under the network’s new Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss.

Will CBS News become less of a DNC talk shop? Who knows, but with Weiss in a key role, there’s a better chance of things being fair at least.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.