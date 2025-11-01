Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack...
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and...
Abigail Spanberger's Answer on Job Creation in Virginia Was Insane
These Republican Senators are Pushing Back on Trump's Filibuster Demand
Maryland Justice Accused of Bias After Political Halloween Display Surfaces During Major C...
Leftist Fanaticism, Now and Forevermore
Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Was AWS Outage Taken Seriously Enough?
New Jersey Continues to Shred the Second Amendment
The Quiet Threat Undermining U.S. Defense From Within
Virginia's Earle-Sears and New Jersey's Ciattarelli Allow Voters to Send a Message
Unions Are Fighting the Workers They Claim to Protect
Tucker Carlson’s Conspiracy Theory-Riddled 9/11 Documentary
Hey, ANTIFA, Justice Is Coming
Tipsheet

Is This CBS News Host on Her Way Out?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | November 01, 2025 6:30 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

CBS News is undergoing major surgery right now. They have a new editor-in-chief in Bari Weiss, whose publication, The Free Press, was bought by CBS’ parent company. Weiss is a classical liberal who’s also a lesbian, but since she’s anti-Hamas and pro-free speech, the Left has labeled her right-wing. It’s ridiculous. Weiss is getting work, reworking the network. While the lion’s share of the cuts were predetermined before her hiring, some hosts have either given their notice or see the writing on the wall.  

Advertisement

Longtime anchor John Dickerson is exiting at the end of this year, with some programs being axed altogether. CBS Saturday Morning is gone. Gayle King, one of the faces of CBS This Morning, could also be on her way out, though she remains committed to showing up for work until the network says otherwise, following news of her departure being leaked to the media (via NY Post): 

Gayle King remained tight-lipped Friday about rumors she’s set to leave “CBS Mornings” after a decade-long stint – as she was spotted leaving her New York City apartment just hours after the shock reports surfaced. 

The veteran news anchor donned huge sunglasses as she quietly emerged from her Upper West Side building before sunrise and headed off to CBS’s studios, The Post’s exclusive photos show. 

In the hours that followed, the 70-year-old made zero mention of her own news as she opened the show she’s fronted for more than a decade. 

The early morning sighting came after sources told Variety late Thursday that King — who joined CBS News as a host in 2011 — was eying stepping down from her current hosting gig amid a major overhaul under the network’s new Editor-in-Chief, Bari Weiss. 

Recommended

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CBS NEWS FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Will CBS News become less of a DNC talk shop? Who knows, but with Weiss in a key role, there’s a better chance of things being fair at least. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Vice President JD Vance's Halloween Costume Was Top-Notch Matt Vespa
Should Trump Sue This Dem Rep Over What He Said About Him and the Epstein Files? Matt Vespa
Maryland Justice Accused of Bias After Political Halloween Display Surfaces During Major Climate Trial Dmitri Bolt
Judges Order Trump Admin to Fund SNAP — There's Just One Problem Amy Curtis
Abigail Spanberger's Answer on Job Creation in Virginia Was Insane Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama Matt Vespa
Advertisement