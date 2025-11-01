Former NBC Host Reveals Who the Best Political Communicator Is...and It's Not Barack Obama

Whether you love him or hate him, you must admit that President Donald Trump is the best political communicator of this current generation. Chuck Todd isn’t a conservative or a Trump supporter, but he said, hands down, Trump is the guy for that title. The former Meet the Press host revealed his choice on the Can’t Be Censored podcast hosted by Karman Wong and Travis Dhanraj.

Todd was spot-on in his assessment, noting that only Trump could tap into this highly partisan, and one could argue deranged, political climate and win a presidential election handily. Half of this country goes stark-raving mad over anything he does, but he found a way to beat the Electoral College, the popular vote, and sweep all seven swing states in 2024.

TUNE IN: Chuck Todd admits President Trump is "the best communicator of this generation."



Q: "Who's the best communicator of this generation?"



Todd: "I guess you have to say it's Donald Trump."pic.twitter.com/Zd2CkXdUUg — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) October 31, 2025

What about Obama? Todd says the former president was adroit at navigating messaging so that progressives saw him as a revolutionary and moderates saw him as pragmatic. He did add that, regarding the 21st century, Obama holds that title among Democrats, but Trump is the more effective communicator.

Case in point, the 2024 Trump voters were part of the Obama coalition. Trump assimilated those key voting blocs. That doesn’t happen if the candidate can’t communicate. It's partially why Democrats are so upset. That was supposed to be their voter base, destined to vote for them forever.

Welp. Too bad.

