There Are Going to be New Units to Deal With Urban Unrest Soon, and the Left Will Likely Melt Down

Cue the meltdown. Local law enforcement is going to have back-up should left-wing shenanigans get out of hand again. The Trump administration is making it clear that urban unrest and mayhem by these lefty clowns will not be tolerated—it’s not the summer of 2020. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Pentagon might be creating new rapid response units within the National Guard to assist. Each state could have at least 500 troops ready for this sort of urban pacification duty (via WSJ):

The Pentagon has ordered the National Guard to create “quick reaction” forces in every state and territory by January that are trained and equipped to respond to riots and civil unrest within the U.S., according to internal Defense Department memos.

The riot control units are a major shift for the Pentagon, underscoring the Trump administration’s push to directly involve the military in responding to protests and other domestic missions that have been off-limits except in emergencies.

As many as 500 soldiers in each state or territory National Guard organization will be assigned to deploy in the U.S. on short notice and receive nonlethal training in crowd control, handling of detainees and use of batons, stun guns and body shields, according to the Pentagon directives.

President Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in August to set up the specialized units. The memos, which were sent to state Guard organizations as guidance for setting up the quick reaction forces, were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The Guardian previously reported the directives.

They indicate that the Pentagon is carrying out Trump’s order on a large-scale and expedited timeline.

“The Department of War will be prepared to immediately provide support to Federal, state and local law enforcement to address threats of civil disturbance,” Hegseth said in a Sept. 24 memo ordering the creation of the “National Guard Response Force” for “rapid mobilization as the circumstances require.”