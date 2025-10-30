Red States Prepare for Voting Rights Act to Be Gutted

Democrats in the South brace for annihilation as the Supreme Court considers arguments involving a key provision in the Voting Rights Act regarding a case involving redistricting in Louisiana. If the VRA is gutted, it’s not inconceivable to suggest that the GOP is going to run the table on House races for the foreseeable future. It’s why Democrats are sweating through their sheets right now, and Republicans are at the ready whenever the decision drops (via Politico):

Some Republicans across the south are preparing to redraw their congressional maps to boot Democrats out of office — if the Supreme Court issues a ruling on a case gutting the Voting Rights Act in time for the midterms.

While such a decision is no sure thing, some states are nonetheless planning for the scenario. The potential scramble to redraw could completely reshape the midterms, and Democrats are already sounding the alarm. One Democratic group forecasted an ambitious 19 seat pickup for the GOP by dismantling majority Black and other majority-minority districts currently protected by the VRA, though that would be an extreme scenario where every possible state redistricts.

The Supreme Court’s looming ruling centers around Section 2 of the VRA, which has long been implemented by creating majority-minority districts. Those districts are almost entirely represented by Democrats, something that Republicans have long claimed gives the party an unfair advantage.

Were that portion of the VRA to be weakened or entirely invalidated by the court, it could open up the floodgates for redistricting, if not in time for 2026 than certainly for 2028.

In South Carolina, for example, top Republicans in the state are itching to draw out the state’s lone Democrat: Rep. Jim Clyburn.

“If we could have a clean sweep, I would love that,” South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, who is running for governor, told POLITICO.

[…]

In Louisiana — the state that is central to the case challenging the Voting Rights Act — Gov. Jeff Landry has called a special session to adjust the state’s primary date to give the most possible time for a redraw.

During oral arguments, the high court’s conservative justices seemed poised to weaken the law. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch appeared inclined to bar virtually any use of race in redistricting, suggesting that race-conscious district lines might be unconstitutional.