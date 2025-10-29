CNN's Scott Jennings Had to Remind the Panel About This During Another Meltdown Over Trump

We could’ve called this one, right? President Trump wouldn’t rule out a third term while speaking to the press pool during his Asia trip, and all hell has broken loose. It’s marvelous to watch, because the Left falls for it every time. They need to rage and better yet, lecture us about how this can’t happen—we don’t care, guys. We know about the Constitution. You people sure as hell don’t, but we do.

Yesterday afternoon, Scott Jennings had to throw cold water on this because you know liberals were losing their minds. That said, he offered some interesting ideas for how Trump could remain in the mix, but the point is, it’s just gimmicky talk. Everyone simmer, as my aunt would say:

As the CNN panel spiraled over President Trump’s 2028 ambitions, Scott Jennings reminded them this is just one giant troll—and the Democrats keep falling for it.@ScottJenningsKY added that, meanwhile, the Trump administration is selling hats and laughing the whole time.



“I… pic.twitter.com/akYseALyFj — Overton (@overton_news) October 28, 2025

I think he’s trolling the Democrats, which he loves to do, and they fall for it every time they’ve been doing it for ten years on a number of issues. Look, the president himself acknowledged that this sort of gimmicky idea about electing him Vice President, and I guess the other gimmick would be to elect him Speaker of the House…these are all gimmicks. He said it would be too cute by half. And he’s right. He’s not going to need a third term. He’s had two very successful terms, I’m sure by the end of 2028, but I think this is a troll. I think people are unnecessarily falling for it, and I think they’re probably selling a ton of hats because of it, and they’re laughing the entire time it’s happening.

Now, I, on the other hand, want a Trump third term since a) it would be good for the country, and b) would foster the complete destruction of liberal America.

