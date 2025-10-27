The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags
Suspects in the Wild Louvre Jewel Heist Have Been Arrested
VIP
Only One Democrat Has Any Sense or Decency
VIP
Trump White House Sanctions Energy Companies Fueling Putin’s War Machine
Let Commie Mamdani Take New York City
Stop. Punching. Right.
The Democrat Shutdown for Dummies
Kamala, Please Run Again
The Trump Administration Is Helping America Kick Its Addiction to Big Pharma
US Secret Service Seized 22 EBT Skimmers in Baltimore, Stopped $22M in Fraud
41 Million Might Miss Food Benefits in November If Schumer Shutdown Continues
VIP
Federal Grand Jury Charges Man With Threatening Federal Agent, Wife
Kamala Harris Teases White House Run: 'I'm Not Done'
Felon Charged for Threatening to Shoot up Atlanta Airport
Tipsheet

Even the Washington Post Supports Donald Trump's East Wing Project

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 27, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Trump’s East Wing project is so destructive of the norms that The Washington Post has defended it. The reason is simple: everyone admitted it needed to be done, and it’s an embarrassment that the White House never had a room large enough for proper state dinners and other events. The stories are infamous: guests are relegated to porta-johns and eating under tents. And yet, liberal America treated this as some desecration of the residence (via WaPo): 

Advertisement

The teardown of the White House’s East Wing this week is a Rorschach test. Many see the rubble as a metaphor for President Donald Trump’s reckless disregard of norms and the rule of law, a reflection of his willingness to bulldoze history and a temple to a second Gilded Age, paid for by corporate donors. Others see what they love about Trump: A lifelong builder boldly pursuing a grand vision, a change agent unafraid to decisively take on the status quo and a developer slashing through red tape that would stymie any normal politician. 

In classic Trump fashion, the president is pursuing a reasonable idea in the most jarring manner possible. Privately, many alumni of the Biden and Obama White Houses acknowledge the long-overdue need for an event space like what Trump is creating. It is absurd that tents need to be erected on the South Lawn for state dinners, and VIPs are forced to use porta-potties. 

The State Dining Room seats 140. The East Room seats about 200. Trump says the ballroom at the center of his 90,000-square-foot addition will accommodate 999 guests. The next Democratic president will be happy to have this. 

Preservationists express horror that Trump did not submit his plans to their scrutiny, but the truth is that this project would not have gotten done, certainly not during his term, if the president had gone through the traditional review process. The blueprints would have faced death by a thousand papercuts. 

[…]

The White House cannot simply be a museum to the past. Like America, it must evolve with the times to maintain its greatness. Strong leaders reject calcification. In that way, Trump’s undertaking is a shot across the bow at NIMBYs everywhere. 

Recommended

The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Okay, so it’s settled, guys. This construction project is necessary and proper. Debate over. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HISTORY WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags Kurt Schlichter
Let Commie Mamdani Take New York City Arthur Schaper
Chelsea Clinton Lectures Trump on the 'People’s House' and Trips Over Her Own Parents Instead Amy Curtis
The Democrat Shutdown for Dummies Allen West
Profanity-Laced Rejection: Top Donors Turn Their Backs on Kamala Harris and the DNC Dmitri Bolt
US Secret Service Seized 22 EBT Skimmers in Baltimore, Stopped $22M in Fraud Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The More Disturbing the Dirt, the Better Democrats Like Their Dirtbags Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement