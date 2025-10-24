Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent
Chris Cuomo Wasn't Having It Over This Dem Talking Point on the Schumer...
Oh, Maine Dem Senate Candidate Also Trained With an Antifa-like Rifle Group?
Wait, There Was a Hunting Stand With a Clear Line of Sight to...
Texas Dem Suggests She’ll Slash Republicans in the Throat If They Try to...
Nobody Asked for This: The IRS’s Plan to Take Over Tax Filing
Louvre Heist Encapsulates a Western Culture That Will Not Defend Itself
When 'Fact-Checkers' Are Weaponized Partisan Public Relations
With China and Trade, America Is Winning Again
The Trends in New Jersey and Virginia
'Gates of Hell?' More Like a House of Cards: Iran’s Bluster Does Not...
Do Palestinian Lives Matter?
Accountability Matters
Trump's Triumph: Derailing the UN's Global $13 Billion Carbon Tax Slush Fund
Tipsheet

Dem Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Now Says That's Not What She Meant

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 24, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

This is why the Democrats are losing the shutdown fight. They have no messaging, no leaders, and no policy positions worth fighting for. Again, this shutdown was caused by Democrats who want $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care. They’re being blamed increasingly more by voters for this circus, and it hasn’t dented President Donald Trump’s approval rating. Republicans have offered numerous times to reopen the government through a clean continuing resolution as before—Democrats keep rejecting it. 

Advertisement

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the House Minority Whip, was caught saying the quiet part out loud, admitting that the shutdown is hurting families, but it’s the only leverage they have right now.  

“Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have,” she said. 

And, like clockwork, when CNN replays the tape for their interview with her last night, she claims that’s not what she said, or it was taken out of context.  

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

No, there’s no way to spin that, lady. You know what you’re doing, and you don’t care, because orange man—bad.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Chris Cuomo Wasn't Having It Over This Dem Talking Point on the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa
Wait, There Was a Hunting Stand With a Clear Line of Sight to Trump's Air Force One Exit in FL? Matt Vespa
Who Are the Real Kings? Victor Davis Hanson
Nobody Asked for This: The IRS’s Plan to Take Over Tax Filing Steve Cortes
Student-Led Free Speech Discussion on Charlie Kirk Leads to Teacher’s Discipline on Constitution Day Jordan Sekulow

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fat Loser Generals Can Get Bent Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement