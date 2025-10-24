Dem Who Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Schumer Shutdown Now Says That's Not What She Meant

This is why the Democrats are losing the shutdown fight. They have no messaging, no leaders, and no policy positions worth fighting for. Again, this shutdown was caused by Democrats who want $1.5 trillion for NPR funding and illegal alien health care. They’re being blamed increasingly more by voters for this circus, and it hasn’t dented President Donald Trump’s approval rating. Republicans have offered numerous times to reopen the government through a clean continuing resolution as before—Democrats keep rejecting it.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the House Minority Whip, was caught saying the quiet part out loud, admitting that the shutdown is hurting families, but it’s the only leverage they have right now.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES! In a SHOCKING MOVE, the number two House Democrat Katherine Clark said the quiet part out loud regarding the shutdown...SUFFERING is their tool



"Of COURSE there will be families that are going to suffer! [...] It is one of the FEW leverage times we have."



🤯 pic.twitter.com/7m3AOLUWQj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 22, 2025

“Of course, there will be families that are going to suffer. We take that responsibility very seriously, but it is one of the few leverage times we have,” she said.

And, like clockwork, when CNN replays the tape for their interview with her last night, she claims that’s not what she said, or it was taken out of context.

UPDATE: An unhinged @WhipKClark accuses @PressSec of lying after she.... quoted the congresswoman's own words from an interview she did on tape.



Democrats are NOT sending their best! https://t.co/lnvLfJm13B pic.twitter.com/nIgvhGH7Pw — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 22, 2025

🚨The Democrats are now admitting that they are intentionally causing American families to "suffer" with their reckless government shutdown.



What is wrong with them? https://t.co/MhFEsBweoJ — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 22, 2025

No, there’s no way to spin that, lady. You know what you’re doing, and you don’t care, because orange man—bad.

