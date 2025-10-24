Chris Cuomo Wasn't Having It Over This Dem Talking Point on the Schumer Shutdown

I don’t know where this lie bubbled up—there are too many to keep track of—but even Chris Cuomo had to devote a segment on NewsNation recently to call out Democrats for peddling this laughable farce about the Schumer Shutdown. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) claims that the GOP bill to reopen the government is not a clean continuing resolution—his evidence: his own words. Cuomo wasn’t going to let this slide, and the montage is brutal. The caption is that the former CNN host nuked the Democrats’ talking point on this issue. It’s true.

Advertisement

Remember when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) caved during the first spending duel earlier this year? He delivered remarks on the Senate floor explaining his position after getting walloped by his own party for not fighting, which he couldn’t because he didn’t have the cards. Well, the same bill he voted for in March is the one he rejected earlier this month. Cuomo did a number here:

Chris Cuomo PROVES Hakeem Jeffries is LYING about Democrats reason for the shutdown. pic.twitter.com/tnlDTZsKmD — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) October 2, 2025

The GOP bill is a clean, seven-week continuing resolution intended to give Congress time to finalize 12 appropriations bills. It would also have allowed them to settle the looming expiring health care subsidies under Obamacare that expire in December. There are no poison pills or GOP initiatives—and it’s all at Biden-era spending levels.

The Democrats will cave eventually, because their leaders are, frankly, Dollar Store brand. More voters are starting to blame Democrats for the shutdown. It's no real mystery as to why.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.