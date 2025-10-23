Oh, So That's Who Signed Off on the FBI Spy Operation Into the...
Tipsheet

NJ Dem: I Wish Wiping Out ICE Was As Easy As Removing an Invasive Species

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 23, 2025 10:00 PM
Flickr/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

It’s astonishing how Immigration and Customs Enforcement became a federal law enforcement arm that liberals looked past, or didn’t even know existed, to now viewing them as the modern-day Gestapo. Leftists hound them, try to doxx them, or openly assault them as they enforce the law. Yet, when you line up the timelines of when the Left noticed ICE existed to their unbridled hatred of these men and women in uniform, it aligns perfectly with when the Democratic Party went insane on immigration issues.  

We’ve gone from ‘What’s ICE’ to removing them, which is no different than killing off invasive species or Nazis. That’s what a New Jersey Democrat and Highland Park Councilman Philip George recently said.

“I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo,” said George. And he later said ICE is like the Brownshirts from Nazi Germany.  

It’s just stupid, lazy stuff from George.  

We had some nutjob attack an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas. I’m sure he was rooting for the deranged leftist who didn’t manage to kill or wound federal agents but did murder two illegals being processed.  

These are the people we’re sharing our country with—frankly, I’d like to deport George. 

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

