NJ Dem: I Wish Wiping Out ICE Was As Easy As Removing an Invasive Species

It’s astonishing how Immigration and Customs Enforcement became a federal law enforcement arm that liberals looked past, or didn’t even know existed, to now viewing them as the modern-day Gestapo. Leftists hound them, try to doxx them, or openly assault them as they enforce the law. Yet, when you line up the timelines of when the Left noticed ICE existed to their unbridled hatred of these men and women in uniform, it aligns perfectly with when the Democratic Party went insane on immigration issues.

Advertisement

We’ve gone from ‘What’s ICE’ to removing them, which is no different than killing off invasive species or Nazis. That’s what a New Jersey Democrat and Highland Park Councilman Philip George recently said.

🚨WATCH: A New Jersey Democrat compares eliminating ICE to killing an "invasive species" of plants.



"I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo," Highland Park Councilman Philip George said on Tuesday.



George goes on to claim… pic.twitter.com/P999wKVIDv — Off The Press (@OffThePress1) October 23, 2025

“I wish it was as easy to eliminate an invasive species like ICE as it was to eliminate bamboo,” said George. And he later said ICE is like the Brownshirts from Nazi Germany.

It’s just stupid, lazy stuff from George.

We had some nutjob attack an ICE detention facility in Dallas, Texas. I’m sure he was rooting for the deranged leftist who didn’t manage to kill or wound federal agents but did murder two illegals being processed.

These are the people we’re sharing our country with—frankly, I’d like to deport George.