Scott Jennings Remains a National Treasure With These Remarks About the No Kings Protests

Scott Jennings remains a national treasure. He reiterated many points made by Batya Ungar-Sargon, notably that these No Kings protests last weekend were really rallies against our system of government: Trump won the popular vote, all seven swing states, and clinched the Electoral College in a landslide. So, the basis of this protest makes no sense, but it’s the Left. It’s Trump derangement syndrome, and these people need therapy.

Scott Jennings leaves two CNN Democrats visibly flustered after defending Trump’s AI poop video.



Kaitlan Collins pressed @ScottJenningsKY on what the “point” President Trump was trying to make — and Jennings hit back with an answer she couldn’t counter:



COLLINS: “Do you think… pic.twitter.com/tSIhEKZutw — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 21, 2025

Jennings did this segment with Democratic operative Karen Finney, and the reactions are priceless. Also, the Left having a meltdown over an AI video of Trump dropping feces on these woke zombies is hilarious. Guys, he’s baiting you into making more—you idiots! LOL (via RealClearPolitics) [emphasis mine]:

President Trump’s made-up video answered a rally with a made up reason. Dems ought to lighten up and stop being humorless scolds. But they are welcome to protest - it is a free country, not a monarchy, after all. 👑 😉 pic.twitter.com/ZycrQQd5Ye — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 21, 2025

KAREN FINNEY, CNN COMMENTATOR: So, Scott, you're saying that Americans who decide they want to take to the streets and make their voices heard because they feel like their president is not listening to them. And frankly, in some instances, I said we're the enemy simply because we disagree with them. You're saying that's not a good use of time. You're criticizing these people who went out to, you know, be Americans and say they love their country and want their president to listen to them. That's not a good use of time. That's outrageous. JENNINGS: Well, no, I mean, normal people were spending time with their family and watching college football. FINNEY: Families actually came -- turned out together. JENNINGS: I don't care how they spend their time. If they want to go out and protest, be my guest. They're welcome to do it. And I don't really care whether they do it or not. But I just happen to think if I were Democrats, I would rather have directed that energy into the campaigns that are going on this year instead of marching around the way they did. But listen, you got to spend your time however you want as a free country, not a monarchy.

What a beautiful slapdown.

