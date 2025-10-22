Circle Back Jen Psaki Really, Really Hates JD Vance and His Wife.

Jen Psaki is miserable. She’s sad, and she’s running out of material because it must be setting in that the second Trump presidency isn’t over. Democrats have nothing to combat his agenda, other than insults and whack-job theories about JD Vance and his wife, Usha.

Advertisement

The former Biden spokeswoman claimed that Usha wants out of the marriage and is afraid of the vice president—how would she know? Also, it rehashes a pervasive theme aimed at conservative women, especially those who are non-white. You’re simply confused, ignorant, or all-around undeserving, or less than, if you don’t follow the rules of the Democratic Party plantation (via Fox News):

Jen Psaki says JD Vance in “scarier” than Donald Trump & suggests his wife Usha wants out of their marriage.



“Blink 4 times. Come over here. We’ll save you.”pic.twitter.com/aqgcyhlXZo — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 21, 2025

MSNBC host Jen Psaki was denounced for her "disgusting" comments Tuesday suggesting Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha is scared of him. Psaki made the remarks on the "I've Had It" podcast, where she and the hosts expressed concern over Vance as a member of the Trump administration. She suggested Vance was "scarier" than President Donald Trump in some regards, and that Usha Vance may feel similarly. "I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki said. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you. "And that he's willing to do anything to get there. And your whole iteration you just outlined, I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him." The podcast episode's description also referenced this joke, stating, "Usha Vance, please blink twice if you need help."

Subliminally, it’s pent-up frustration that Democrats cannot go after Vance because he has an Indian wife and biracial kids. So, they just claim that Usha is being held hostage and that she’s complicit regarding the mass deportations of illegal aliens, which, to them, is somehow a harbinger for the deportation of American citizens. There’s also a sick lust for non-white Americans who support the enforcement of immigration law to be deported. It’s just how liberals are—unhinged and unlikable.