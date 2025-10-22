VIP
Pity the Pitiful Turncoats – or Don’t
Bill Maher Explains Why the Hollywood Left Will Never Come on His Show

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 22, 2025 6:55 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher was very open about the lack of hardcore leftists on his show, both on HBO and his podcast Club Random. It’s pretty simple: these people don’t know anything. And while you might disagree with Maher’s takes, you must have a firm grasp of current events to survive Real Time or his podcast. The comedian mentioned this on his podcast with guest Billy Bush. 

I’m not putting them down—but you have to know s**t. And celebrities mostly do not feel the need to know s**t,” said Maher.  

A perfect example of this is Maher citing the genocide in Nigeria, where the Muslims are systemically killing the Christian population. He added that if you don’t know that this is going on, your sources are trash. He also noted that it’s getting next to no attention because the victims are Christian, and Israel isn’t involved.  

Say what you want about Maher, and some of it is deserved, but you could have a drink with this man and not worry about anything. He’ll discuss anything and looks forward to conversations. That alone separates him from most Democrats these days. And he’ll give his own side the finger, as he’s done multiple times over the past few years, as they’ve become increasingly unhinged. Maher was one of the few figures on the Left who credited Ron DeSantis with having a sensible COVID policy, unlike Cuomo in New York. DeSantis might have been correct about Disney’s hiring practices vis-à-vis hiring child sex predators. 

And good for having Billy Bush on, who got dragged by everyone, including his own family, for laughing at Trump’s grab ‘em joke. He actually lost his marriage because of that. 

