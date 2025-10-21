Lefty Trump Supporter Guts the Left's No Kings Nonsense in a Little Over a Minute

They’re going to stop inviting Batya Ungar-Sargon onto CNN for numerous reasons, though the most likely one is that, like Scott Jennings, she wrecks Democratic Party narratives. It’s not a simple smackdown—it’s the Bride in Kill Bill-like carnage. The kicker is that Batya isn’t even a conservative; she’s a lefty Trump supporter. We’ll get back to that in a second, but her take on the ‘No Kings’ protests last weekend was spot-on. It left bunker buster-level damage to the liberal narrative.

Advertisement

The Left’s No King’s protests were overwhelmingly elderly white ex-hippies who have no idea what’s going on. Batya noted that Trump won the popular vote and every swing state, with over 2,400 counties swinging to the Right in 2024. Nothing Trump has said or done is something out of left field—he campaigned on it.

"White boomers have the right to have a mass therapy session about the fact that Donald Trump won, but to call it a No Kings protest, to act like he is a king is so utterly preposterous. This is a man who won the popular vote. He won every swing state. He is a person who is… pic.twitter.com/EI5QE8Q6qg — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 21, 2025

This is a man who won the popular vote. He won every swing state. He is a person who is enacting the exact agenda he promised he was going to enact while he was campaigning. And so what they are actually protesting is the absolute perfection of American democracy.

Mic drop.

In March, Batya explained how and why she’s a MAGA leftist, which left Bill Maher speechless.

Batya Ungar Sargon's defiant retort to Bill Maher's question asking if she regrets supporting Trump:

Maher: "I'm just wondering what you think now: You must have a feeling in your gut:

This is going badly, I shouldn't have thrown in my lot with this team."

BUS: "I feel the… pic.twitter.com/kKoaanvkyi — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) March 15, 2025

It’s AI-generated, but pretty funny:

Did you see that protest this weekend? 😂 pic.twitter.com/pE1P1Qnfg4 — Ramble_Rants (@ramble_rants) October 20, 2025

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.