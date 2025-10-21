Kamala Harris Said What About Hope?
Lefty Trump Supporter Guts the Left's No Kings Nonsense in a Little Over a Minute

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 21, 2025 7:00 AM
They’re going to stop inviting Batya Ungar-Sargon onto CNN for numerous reasons, though the most likely one is that, like Scott Jennings, she wrecks Democratic Party narratives. It’s not a simple smackdown—it’s the Bride in Kill Bill-like carnage. The kicker is that Batya isn’t even a conservative; she’s a lefty Trump supporter. We’ll get back to that in a second, but her take on the ‘No Kings’ protests last weekend was spot-on. It left bunker buster-level damage to the liberal narrative.  

The Left’s No King’s protests were overwhelmingly elderly white ex-hippies who have no idea what’s going on. Batya noted that Trump won the popular vote and every swing state, with over 2,400 counties swinging to the Right in 2024. Nothing Trump has said or done is something out of left field—he campaigned on it. 

This is a man who won the popular vote. He won every swing state. He is a person who is enacting the exact agenda he promised he was going to enact while he was campaigning. And so what they are actually protesting is the absolute perfection of American democracy. 

Mic drop.  

In March, Batya explained how and why she’s a MAGA leftist, which left Bill Maher speechless. 

