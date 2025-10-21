VIP
Pity the Pitiful Turncoats – or Don’t
Cincy Police Chief, Who Bashed Media for Doing Its Job Last Summer, Has Been Placed on Leave

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 21, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

When this incident happened in July and the police response afterward, you knew something was off. In Cincinnati, Ohio, Police Chief Terri Theetge scolded the media for posting and reporting on a vicious assault on a white couple. The woman was knocked out cold, her face bloodied as she lay on the pavement. It was another case of what if the races were reversed, but Chief Theetge seemed more upset that some outlets were doing their job regarding this story instead of, I don’t know, suppressing it. 

That was the least of it. There’s been a lawsuit filed by Cincinnati police officers, accusing the department of workplace discrimination against white males. So, with that development, it’s no shock that the chief was placed on administrative leave for basically being an ineffective leader (via WLWT 5): 

Cincinnati Police Chief Terri Theetge has been placed on paid administrative leave, city officials confirmed. 

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long states the move comes "pending an internal investigation on the effectiveness of her leadership in the Cincinnati Police Department."

Assistant Chief Adam Hennie has been named interim chief. 

“The City continues to face serious public safety challenges that underscore the need for stability at the command level. Therefore, I’ve named Assistant Chief Adam Hennie as Interim Police Chief. Our focus remains on maintaining stability within the department and ensuring the highest standards of service to our residents. I have full confidence in Interim Chief Hennie and the department’s command staff to continue their dedicated work at this time,” said City Manager Sheryl Long.

Long stated public safety remains the "top priority of this administration" saying they remain committed to "ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining community trust during this period." 

Chief Theetge has no intention of resigning.

