How Karoline Leavitt Responded to This HuffPo Reporter Was Absolute Gold

There isn’t much to read here, except it’s hilarious how the Trump White House treats outlets they know are hostile and trash. The Huffington Post asked about the meeting between President Trump and Vladimir Putin in Hungary. The liberal outlet wanted to know what led to Budapest being selected as the next meeting destination. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung had the perfect response (via HuffPo) [emphasis mine]:

“We’re going to be meeting in Hungary. Viktor Orbán is going to be hosting,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday, referring to his friend, that country’s authoritarian president. […] Trump met Putin in Alaska in August, which ended without the ceasefire Trump had said Putin needed to agree to. It is unclear why Budapest was chosen as the location for the next meeting. […] In response to HuffPost’s query about who suggested Budapest, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, “Your mom did,” and White House communications director Steven Cheung replied: “Your mom.”

Oh, man. Goodnight. And get absolutely cooked. This team keeps reminding us why they won. The mainstream media is the mouthpiece for liberal America writ large, so punch them in the mouth

Have a great weekend, everyone.

