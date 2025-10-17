Democratic Socialists of America's Israel Statement Says the Quiet Part Out Loud

There is peace in the Middle East. Israel and Hamas have agreed to the terms of the Trump peace plan for Gaza. The terror group released the hostages, including of the remains of the ones who were murdered in captivity. We have a long way to go, things could go off the rails, but this is significant progress, something that Joe Biden could never have managed. Trump flew to the Mideast over the Columbus Day weekend to be present for the signing of the agreement in Egypt.

The ‘ceasefire now’ crowd is awfully silent. They wanted the war to end. Now that it has, they’ve vented their frustration in the only way they know how—by revealing their true intent which is working for the destruction of Israel. It’s not a twist ending—you already knew this—but they’re now openly saying it. Take Democratic Socialists of America’s statement for example [emphasis mine]:

Earlier this week the Palestinian resistance announced that a ceasefire agreement has been reached and would entail the end of this intensified stage of the genocide. This will not end Israel’s assault on the Palestinian people or the theft and occupation of Palestinian lands. A conditional ceasefire agreement does not wash the hands of the ruling class that touted their legal obligation to intervene and instead, continued to fuel and arm genocide while stoking regional war. DSA acknowledges and welcomes the relief that may be afforded to Palestinians under the agreement in humanitarian assistance and cessation of Israeli military operations. Every life saved is precious—parents, children, entire communities. DSA sends the strongest solidarity to our comrades in Palestine and throughout the diaspora who have lost so much and may now take a brief moment to rest and grieve. However, DSA harbors no illusions that Israel will honor any negotiated agreement that preserves Palestinian life or self-determination. Past ceasefires only slowed the carnage, and Israel continued military action with impunity. The future of Gaza continues to be negotiated, not self determined. The Occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, eroding under illegal settler expansion, continue to struggle under violent Israeli apartheid and occupation. Across the region, Israel terrorizes the people of Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Qatar, and Iran while wielding the implicit threat of nuclear engagement to violently impose its fascist, expansionist aspirations. The long sought after stability in the region is dependent on Israel and its allies finally being held accountable for their decades long list of war crimes and imperial aggression. Until then, there can be no long lasting peace. DSA stands for the full freedoms and self determination of the Palestinian people including the end of Israel’s colonization and occupation of all Arab lands, equality, and the right of all refugees to return to their homes and properties. We affirm, in alignment with AlThawabit (the inviolable rights of Palestinians) and international law, upholding Palestinians’ rights to resist occupation in order to secure justice and dignity. The Israeli occupation continues now and will continue to violate each and every one of these internationally recognized and protected provisions. Our role is to end U.S. complicity in Israel’s genocide and apartheid at every level—in our communities, our government, our workplaces—with every economic and political tool at our disposal. That’s why DSA is organizing Labor for an Arms Embargo and pushing to join the movement bursting forth in the Mediterranean and Europe to disrupt the supply chain of endless death. To that end, we commit to further strengthening the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions picket line by organizing the masses into campaigns like Stop Fueling Genocide!, Mask Off Maersk, and No Appetite for Apartheid while working in coalition to effectively isolate Israel economically, culturally, and academically. We will break the gears of the US imperial war machine that enables Israel and halt the flow of arms and oil to ensure our comrades may resist their oppression, cast off the occupation and with dignity, freely self-determine their future. We proudly join together with our comrades in solidarity. Until justice is rendered for all Palestinians, the struggle for liberation continues. Solidarity Forever.

These people form the base of the Democratic Party on Israel now. Hamas and their allies knew they could brainwash and manipulate the hyper-emotional and unstable masses of young leftists. These are the results, and it’s terrifying.

