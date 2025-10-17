How Karoline Leavitt Responded to This HuffPo Reporter Was Absolute Gold
Tipsheet

CNN Guest Makes INSANE Remarks About White People in Red States and JD Vance's Wife

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 17, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

White progressive women are the worst. THE worst—there’s no comparison, except maybe the Taliban, which is the seat of irony. If there’s a demographic that’s content with being ignorant, stupid, and overall unhinged, it’s these ladies who are killing the country. They think they’re right when the signs are everywhere that they’re wrong, to say nothing that your gal lost the 2024 election, handily. But, alas, like the crack whores in Atlantic City, CNN and MSNBC provide the fixes for these deranged masses, so let’s focus on this Jennifer Welch lady who got into it with Rahm Emanuel over transgender issues. That interview was everything you need to know about Welch, a Bravo host. She’s not some seasoned political operative. She’s a K-Mart View co-host, nothing more.

I mean, it’s so easy. Anyone can say that people from red states are morons and serve up the red meat that feeds the liberal masses’ self-righteous disposition. 

"I'm a white woman that has lived in a red state my entire life, and I can tell you when I'm around white people, they test the racist water," she said.

But then she decided to attack Vice President JD Vance for essentially having biracial kids, using them to claim that he won’t fight for people who aren’t like him or something.  

I don’t care about context here—it was likely about the proposed overhaul to the visa program—it’s just disgusting, and the smugness of it all. Lady, no one would care about your crappy podcast if you weren’t on Bravo. Who the hell are you to dole out analysis like this? It’s laughable. Sure, she can say whatever she wants, but it has a touch of the ‘ism’ if you know what I mean.  

Also, this:

We all know the game here: liberals are irritated, aghast, and maybe a bit angry that Vance has biracial kids, so most of their nonsensical woke attacks fall flat. When you’re nonwhite and go against the orthodoxy set forth by white lefty elites that run the Democratic Party, you’re going to be whipped. 

Such a nice group of people, right? What a bunch of insufferable losers. 

