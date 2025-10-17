CNN Guest Makes INSANE Remarks About White People in Red States and JD Vance's Wife

White progressive women are the worst. THE worst—there’s no comparison, except maybe the Taliban, which is the seat of irony. If there’s a demographic that’s content with being ignorant, stupid, and overall unhinged, it’s these ladies who are killing the country. They think they’re right when the signs are everywhere that they’re wrong, to say nothing that your gal lost the 2024 election, handily. But, alas, like the crack whores in Atlantic City, CNN and MSNBC provide the fixes for these deranged masses, so let’s focus on this Jennifer Welch lady who got into it with Rahm Emanuel over transgender issues. That interview was everything you need to know about Welch, a Bravo host. She’s not some seasoned political operative. She’s a K-Mart View co-host, nothing more.

I mean, it’s so easy. Anyone can say that people from red states are morons and serve up the red meat that feeds the liberal masses’ self-righteous disposition.

"I'm a white woman that has lived in a red state my entire life, and I can tell you when I'm around white people, they test the racist water," she said.

Jennifer Welch baselessly accuses all white people in red states of being racist. pic.twitter.com/3EZAxf4uCY — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 16, 2025

But then she decided to attack Vice President JD Vance for essentially having biracial kids, using them to claim that he won’t fight for people who aren’t like him or something.

I don’t care about context here—it was likely about the proposed overhaul to the visa program—it’s just disgusting, and the smugness of it all. Lady, no one would care about your crappy podcast if you weren’t on Bravo. Who the hell are you to dole out analysis like this? It’s laughable. Sure, she can say whatever she wants, but it has a touch of the ‘ism’ if you know what I mean.

Disgusting commentary from Jennifer Welch on MSNBC.



"JD Vance is married to a woman of Indian descent. He has mixed race children. So to all of the MAGA voters out there, if this man will not defend his wife and will not defend his kids, do you think he gives a crap about you?" pic.twitter.com/YyA3QZyAXY — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 16, 2025

Welch is the worst kind of Baizuo (白左)—the self-righteous liberal who believes people like me need her protection.



She can go straight to Communist hell! https://t.co/wDkFnhOs98 — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) October 16, 2025

We all know the game here: liberals are irritated, aghast, and maybe a bit angry that Vance has biracial kids, so most of their nonsensical woke attacks fall flat. When you’re nonwhite and go against the orthodoxy set forth by white lefty elites that run the Democratic Party, you’re going to be whipped.

Such a nice group of people, right? What a bunch of insufferable losers.

🚨 NEW - JENNIFER WELCH: Donald Trump tried to have oral s*x with a microphone on the campaign trail!



SCOTT JENNINGS: “If this is the Democratic strategy, congratulations, America, you've already elected Republicans as far as the eye can see."



pic.twitter.com/cIdIlVeQyp — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 29, 2025

