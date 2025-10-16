Kamala 2028!!!
Tipsheet

What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 16, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Democrats are a trainwreck on the Schumer shutdown. We have three different playbooks, and they’re all trash. It’s what happens when you have no message, no leaders, and no agenda. There’s no way to spin it: Democrats shut down the government to get another $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. No one wanted the shutdown, and voters certainly didn’t want Congress to increase spending. Democrats did both.

With the shutdown dragging on, more voters are starting to blame Democrats for it, especially after their serial refusal to reopen it via a clean seven-week continuing resolution that would allow Congress to finalize appropriations bills and decide what to do about the health care subsidies, which expire in December. It’s a CR at Biden-era spending levels and includes everything Democrats supported before. Democrats did a multi-pronged media push last night on CNN and NewsNation via town halls, and it was a mess.  

On CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spewed nonsense, with AOC even accusing Deloitte of dumping toxic chemicals into riverways. Deloitte is an accounting firm. Sanders finally said the quiet part out loud, which is that this shutdown is meant to defeat Trump. It’s not about the American people. The question that really got under their skin is whether Chuck Schumer did this to avoid a primary challenge by AOC, which led to a Sanders mansplaining session. Sorry, these are their rules. AOC even did a gender lecture about how the GOP is poisoning young men and gravitating them toward toxic masculinity. Yeah, lady, this crap is why no one likes Democrats.  

Line of the night by AOC: “air that is drinkable.” 

On NewsNation, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) admitted that Schumer sucks. At the same time, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) performed a masterclass in how extremists have engulfed his party, and how the health care subsidy issue is a Democrat-made one. His party designed it for these subsidies to go away, not Republicans. He also said his party needs to quit calling the GOP Nazis, and that campaigning for Kamala in the Keystone State last year was downright brutal because she sucks so much. 

There is no unity, no message—it’s just anti-Trump hysterics. The best part is that they cannot reopen the government until this No Kings rally ends this weekend. No way are Democrats risking their unhinged base camping outside their offices over the weekend. They’ll vent and then cave days later.  

But what a total collapse, folks. We’re winning. Hold the line. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

