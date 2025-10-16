What the Hell Happened to the Dems on CNN Last Night?

The Democrats are a trainwreck on the Schumer shutdown. We have three different playbooks, and they’re all trash. It’s what happens when you have no message, no leaders, and no agenda. There’s no way to spin it: Democrats shut down the government to get another $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. No one wanted the shutdown, and voters certainly didn’t want Congress to increase spending. Democrats did both.

With the shutdown dragging on, more voters are starting to blame Democrats for it, especially after their serial refusal to reopen it via a clean seven-week continuing resolution that would allow Congress to finalize appropriations bills and decide what to do about the health care subsidies, which expire in December. It’s a CR at Biden-era spending levels and includes everything Democrats supported before. Democrats did a multi-pronged media push last night on CNN and NewsNation via town halls, and it was a mess.

On CNN, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) spewed nonsense, with AOC even accusing Deloitte of dumping toxic chemicals into riverways. Deloitte is an accounting firm. Sanders finally said the quiet part out loud, which is that this shutdown is meant to defeat Trump. It’s not about the American people. The question that really got under their skin is whether Chuck Schumer did this to avoid a primary challenge by AOC, which led to a Sanders mansplaining session. Sorry, these are their rules. AOC even did a gender lecture about how the GOP is poisoning young men and gravitating them toward toxic masculinity. Yeah, lady, this crap is why no one likes Democrats.

AOC and Bernie have a full-blown melt down when asked if Chuck Schumer should be worried about primary challenge from AOC.



It’s so happening. pic.twitter.com/95HcWo6Naf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

CNN plays a question from a bartender who now faces losing out on her dream home due to the government shutdown caused by Democrats like Bernie Sanders.



Crazy Bernie responds by admitting it’s all about beating “Trump.”



(They want free healthcare for illegals) pic.twitter.com/EkrCrUmh4s — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 16, 2025

AOC says "rivers were on fire" because of corporations like Deloitte "pouring chemicals" into waterways.



Deloitte is an accounting, consulting, and tax services firm.



No idea what she's talking about. pic.twitter.com/mLX64nPnVk — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 16, 2025

This sort of identity scolding is WHY young men (including “poorer, browner, darker” ones) have run screaming from her party. https://t.co/hl5V7jcldE — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 16, 2025

Line of the night by AOC: “air that is drinkable.”

On NewsNation, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) admitted that Schumer sucks. At the same time, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) performed a masterclass in how extremists have engulfed his party, and how the health care subsidy issue is a Democrat-made one. His party designed it for these subsidies to go away, not Republicans. He also said his party needs to quit calling the GOP Nazis, and that campaigning for Kamala in the Keystone State last year was downright brutal because she sucks so much.

🚨WOAH: Ro Khanna just ADMITTED that everyone believes Chuck Schumer is HORRIBLY “ineffective” as the leader of the Democrats.



When you’ve lost even your own party…



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/CyqgoBG3YS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 16, 2025

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) admits Democrats are responsible for the government shutdown:



"Shutting the government is really what the Democratic Party wants to do... [Obamacare subsidies were] designed by Democrats to expire ... This is NOT something taken by the Republicans.” pic.twitter.com/DRla5H8RjB — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 16, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) says President Trump swept PA and the swing states because Democrat EXTREMISM is getting worse by the day



"I campaigned across Pennsylvania for Harris! It was difficult! You could feel the energy there...That's what I tried to explain to… pic.twitter.com/7GqHtRBfEv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

🚨 WOW! SEN. FETTERMAN (D): “I know and I love people who voted for President Trump. They are NOT fascists, they’re NOT Nazis, they’re NOT trying to destroy the Constitution!” pic.twitter.com/U9V0vzIzye



Can the rest of the party say this, please?



“[Charlie Kirk] is a father that… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 16, 2025

There is no unity, no message—it’s just anti-Trump hysterics. The best part is that they cannot reopen the government until this No Kings rally ends this weekend. No way are Democrats risking their unhinged base camping outside their offices over the weekend. They’ll vent and then cave days later.

But what a total collapse, folks. We’re winning. Hold the line.

