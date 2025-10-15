VIP
Tipsheet

You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 15, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Okay, let’s get this out of the way: the text messages that reportedly captured some officials with Young Republicans saying awful things, which isn’t good, but I’m also not going to take lectures from Democrats about it for a couple of reasons. 

One, no one cares but you people. Two, you’re still the ones with a political violence problem. Some nasty texts were exposed, but the Left tried to kill Trump, and they assassinated Charlie Kirk. Third, you cannot say anything without looking like a clown if you refuse to denounce and push for Jay Jones, Virginia’s Democratic candidate for attorney general, to step down after he was caught wishing death upon his GOP colleagues, even going so far as to hope their kids would get shot so they’d change their stance on gun control. I don’t want to hear it.  

When you force Jay Jones to say something much worse, then we can revisit this. Until then, these texts are awful, but I’m not going to tolerate lectures from a party that’s now inherently violent and won’t call their side out with any meaning. These aren’t the same scandals, sorry liberals, but it did give one CNN guest, Keith Boykin, an opportunity to make it something larger than it really is, while calling us Nazis, of course, because why not: 

Ben Ferguson wasn't having any of this, by the way:

God, you know liberals were dying for some relief on the Jones fiasco, but there’s no pivot here. 

Not for nothing, but I’ve heard all of these words since middle school, so yeah, not really aghast here. Again, not good. It should be condemned, but there’s no bloodlust or calling out people directly vis-à-vis dying so they’d change political opinions. I know the liberal media thinks they hit a scandal. It’s bad PR for sure, but please, let’s not play this game, Democrats, you’ll lose. Temu Obama tried to call out Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), and got taken to the cleaners:

I’m already seeing the ‘well, in private, people show you who you really are’ line about this story. Exactly, that means Jay Jones is a psychopath, right? 

Last, I hope you had a great Columbus Day on Monday:

