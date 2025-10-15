You Know This Dem Was Waiting for This Moment to Say This on CNN

Okay, let’s get this out of the way: the text messages that reportedly captured some officials with Young Republicans saying awful things, which isn’t good, but I’m also not going to take lectures from Democrats about it for a couple of reasons.

One, no one cares but you people. Two, you’re still the ones with a political violence problem. Some nasty texts were exposed, but the Left tried to kill Trump, and they assassinated Charlie Kirk. Third, you cannot say anything without looking like a clown if you refuse to denounce and push for Jay Jones, Virginia’s Democratic candidate for attorney general, to step down after he was caught wishing death upon his GOP colleagues, even going so far as to hope their kids would get shot so they’d change their stance on gun control. I don’t want to hear it.

This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence. pic.twitter.com/kV57Wq7BLG — JD Vance (@JDVance) October 14, 2025

Bravo, @Politico. You bagged a few weirdos making vile jokes in a private chat room.



Now do the tens of thousands of Democrats who openly celebrate or excuse Charlie Kirk’s murder or wish death on Donald Trump or Elon Musk.



You can go to bluesky, threads, or Reddit and find… https://t.co/6Ad5Zcn50F pic.twitter.com/6bncG3N4nw — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 14, 2025

This is obviously vile and embarrassing.



But it’s ABSURD to see Democrats race to condemn a bunch of gen-Z staffers they’ve never heard of and will never hear about again while arguing Jay Jones’ messages about *watching opponents’ children die* aren’t disqualify to be VA AG. https://t.co/L2B1ORw2Bv — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 15, 2025

Obviously, much of this is appalling — whether it arises from genuine bigotry, or misplaced/jokey/edge lord sh*t posting. It’s ugly. Be better. Grow up.



Also, I’m not interested in one single lecture on any of this from the ‘Jay Jones Must Still be AG of Virginia’ Party. https://t.co/bs7NvTKrhA — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 15, 2025

When you force Jay Jones to say something much worse, then we can revisit this. Until then, these texts are awful, but I’m not going to tolerate lectures from a party that’s now inherently violent and won’t call their side out with any meaning. These aren’t the same scandals, sorry liberals, but it did give one CNN guest, Keith Boykin, an opportunity to make it something larger than it really is, while calling us Nazis, of course, because why not:

CNN panelist Keith Boykin claims all Republicans are Nazis.



This type of rhetoric puts a target on every Republican's back. pic.twitter.com/ECghDvMr0z — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 15, 2025

Ben Ferguson wasn't having any of this, by the way:

Keith Boykin attempts to claim the Republican Party has a "history of racism," Ben Ferguson instantly shuts him down before Abby Phillip interrupts to bail her liberal panelist out of an embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/Qv9TL8Ea8g — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 15, 2025

God, you know liberals were dying for some relief on the Jones fiasco, but there’s no pivot here.

Not for nothing, but I’ve heard all of these words since middle school, so yeah, not really aghast here. Again, not good. It should be condemned, but there’s no bloodlust or calling out people directly vis-à-vis dying so they’d change political opinions. I know the liberal media thinks they hit a scandal. It’s bad PR for sure, but please, let’s not play this game, Democrats, you’ll lose. Temu Obama tried to call out Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), and got taken to the cleaners:

You are a complete and total fraud Hakeem.



I denounced their racist, antisemitic comments and called for their resignations.



You won’t condemn Mamdani’s fundraising for UNRWA, which helped kill Jews on 10/7 or Jay Jones, who fantasized about killing his opponent and children. https://t.co/Fvimm77BVr — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) October 15, 2025

I’m already seeing the ‘well, in private, people show you who you really are’ line about this story. Exactly, that means Jay Jones is a psychopath, right?

Last, I hope you had a great Columbus Day on Monday:

