Trump Roasts View Co-Host for Refusing to Honor Bet on Israeli Hostages

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 14, 2025 9:00 PM
Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

President Trump is back from a historic Middle East trip, where a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas. The remaining hostages were released. It’s uncertain if this agreement will last, but everyone got what they wanted: an end to this war. Liberal Democrats got what they wanted but failed to credit the president, which was flat-out hilarious since the agreement signed was not Biden’s, but Trump’s. He pitched it at the end of September. Like leeches, you see ex-Biden people try to say their fingerprints are on this. Nope. It’s Trump’s deal—you lose again. 

Also, the fact that some think Biden had the bandwidth to do what Trump did is laughable. Before his ouster in 2024, Biden claimed he, too, did things no one thought possible and could barely list five things, and the stuff he did reference was a bunch of nothing burgers. The only thing remarkable about Biden is that he was elected a bunch of times—that’s it. So, now that Trump has done the impossible, will View co-host Alyssa Farah wear a MAGA hat? So far, she has not done so despite saying she would if Trump got a deal done. She ate it. She made a wager, and now it's time for a margin call.  

At the White House earlier today, the president raked her over the coals, calling her a phony and a joke. 

He’s not wrong. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. She should be cooked over this, since it’s another instance where the Left thought they had some win upon them and Trump wrecked it. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY HAMAS ISRAEL

