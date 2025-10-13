VIP
The Consequences of Lies
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the...
A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and...
Kamala Harris Reveals Joe Biden Isn't Taking Her Phone Calls
'We Are Ready When You Are:' Trump Extends Olive Branch Peace Deal Offer...
President Trump: Marco Rubio Will Go Down As the Greatest Secretary of State...
During the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats Are Using Americans As Pawns
Zohran Mamdani's Wife Mourns Death of Hamas Propagandist
Rubio: Today Is the Most Important Day for World Peace in Half a...
Former Secretary of State Blinken Tries to Give Biden Credit for President Trump's...
Stop the Insanity!
Reclaiming Grace: A Call to Restore Truth, Israel, and Manhood in the Next...
President Trump Ushers in an Era of Peace With Historic Deal Signed in...
Meet Some of the Terrorists Released in Exchange for Hostages
Tipsheet

The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse on Anything

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 13, 2025 4:35 PM
Yoan Valat, Pool photo via AP

They’re so angry. They don’t know what to do. Sure, some old school liberals are admitting that this is a great win for world peace, and credit should go to Donald Trump. Then again, we have the Bill Kristols and anti-Trump clowns of the world more fixated on pimping out their ‘No Kings’ rally this weekend, which will have zero effect on the Trump agenda or the shutdown. The United States clinched a signature foreign policy achievement with this deal to end the Gaza war, and these people have shown again that they have a pulse on the nation. 

Advertisement

Now, a few Democrats have given Trump credit, including former President Bill Clinton, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA). Still, liberal America writ large is having a fit that Trump got this done.  

Recommended

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Also, it’s not insane to say that Democrats will cave on the shutdown once this No Kings rally ends.

And, of course, John Fetterman knows what's up:

Advertisement

Last, you're going to see a bunch of Democrats acknowledge the deal, but in the most sanitized way possible that omits Trump's central role. He's the one who pitched the agreement in late September. 

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

 Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY GAZA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the Gaza War Matt Vespa
The Jaw-Dropping Moment When Trump's Plane Landed In Israel Townhall Video
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions. Leah Barkoukis
Shut Up, Marjorie Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement