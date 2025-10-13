The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse on Anything

They’re so angry. They don’t know what to do. Sure, some old school liberals are admitting that this is a great win for world peace, and credit should go to Donald Trump. Then again, we have the Bill Kristols and anti-Trump clowns of the world more fixated on pimping out their ‘No Kings’ rally this weekend, which will have zero effect on the Trump agenda or the shutdown. The United States clinched a signature foreign policy achievement with this deal to end the Gaza war, and these people have shown again that they have a pulse on the nation.

Does anyone have the counter-arguments yet for the MAGA relatives who will inevitably show up and start with the “Trump brought home the hostages” bullshit? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 13, 2025

A notice from ⁦@OfTheBraveUSA⁩.



Will run in newspapers across the nation. pic.twitter.com/i9evNdUFLO — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 13, 2025

Stand up to Trump and follow @OfTheBraveUSA.



No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. https://t.co/jmlzYXQyhU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 13, 2025

Grab your inflatable dinosaur costume, follow @OfTheBraveUSA, and join millions of Americans this Saturday to peacefully protest against our wannabe king.



No Thrones. No Crowns. No Kings. 10/18. https://t.co/MRhezB5N0x — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) October 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Democrats:



— Complained about President Trump

— Kept the government shut down



That’s about it. https://t.co/Db753zM07R — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 13, 2025

Now, a few Democrats have given Trump credit, including former President Bill Clinton, former CIA Director Leon Panetta, and Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA). Still, liberal America writ large is having a fit that Trump got this done.

🚨 WOW! Liberals are losing it as their own Democrat officials give President Trump MAJOR credit for the peace deal and hostage release in Gaza



REP. ADAM SMITH (D-WA): "The president dove in and was engaged on this issue in a way that, right now, TRULY did make a difference."… pic.twitter.com/HSoWX2Zy8q — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Now, former OBAMA CIA Director Leon Panetta is giving President Trump praise for the Gaza peace deal



"President Trump deserves a LOT of credit for bringing the parties together!"



"This achievement - and it is a significant achievement - would not have happened… pic.twitter.com/eDdldhAPmD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 13, 2025

My statement on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas: pic.twitter.com/lN0xQxGHfT — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) October 13, 2025

Also, it’s not insane to say that Democrats will cave on the shutdown once this No Kings rally ends.

And, of course, John Fetterman knows what's up:

🚨 BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is SHOCKED that ANY Democrat would refuse to celebrate President Trump freeing the hostages in Gaza and ending the war



"Yeah, our political party is different, but this is a HUGE win for peace in this world. If you're not willing to… pic.twitter.com/LDbPEASSWj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

Last, you're going to see a bunch of Democrats acknowledge the deal, but in the most sanitized way possible that omits Trump's central role. He's the one who pitched the agreement in late September.

