Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad. It's Brutal.

There’s a reason why Democrats wanted to keep Abigail Spanberger gagged and locked in a basement until the tail end of this election: she’s a total disaster. The Virginia congresswoman, who is running for governor against Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, has been elite at tossing word salads. Her incoherent mess of an answer about men in women’s bathrooms and locker rooms showcases how liberals are gutless in standing up for what’s sane. It’s almost as if there’s an allergy to joining the popular end of public policy issues that are no longer debated: men shouldn’t be in women’s locker rooms. It’s insane that this is even an issue. But on political violence, she’s worse.

Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jay Jones, is sinking due to recently released texts showing him wishing death upon his GOP colleagues in the state legislature and their families. He even went so far as to hope the children of then-Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert would die of gunshot wounds so he would change his mind on gun control. Spanberger was asked about this during a debate this week, and her answer was atrocious. Leah had the story:

During a debate Thursday, Spanberger had the opportunity to come out against Jones, but she refused, only stating that she denounced his violent messages. “Thank you, I didn’t hear an answer there on the endorsement issue so I just want to make sure, will you continue to endorse Jay Jones to be the next attorney general of Virginia and were you aware of these text messages before their release?" the moderator followed up. "In fact, it appears that it was the, uh, those who released the text messages and held them for years so the public was unaware who had knowledge of these text messages..." Spanberger replied, reiterating she denounced the messages the day they were publicly reported. "And importantly, um, at this point as we move forward, the voters now have this information, information that was withheld for them, presumably for political reasons. But the voters now have the information and it is up to voters to make an individual choice based on this information." The moderator pointed out that whether voters continue to support Jones is a separate issue -- she wanted to know whether Spanberger continues to endorse him. "We are all running our individual races. I believe my opponent has said that about her lieutenant governor nominee," the Democrat continued. "It's up to every person to make their own decision. I am running my race to serve Virginia, and that is what I intend to do."

No, that’s a cop-out, Abby—and you don’t have the communication skills to pivot here. That’s why she later just stood there and Sears grilled her about this weak sauce response, which is now an ad:

Brutal ad that drives home how terrible Abigail Spanberger's debate strategy was pic.twitter.com/HQfgMSxrc0 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 10, 2025

We’re not the ones with a political violence problem. Democrats have one, and Spanny’s silence is violence. I was told that was the rule by her people. This reaction is why more leftists will commit violence. They see that they have a political party giving them a rubber stamp on acts of domestic terrorism.

