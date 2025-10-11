'ThisBitchNeedsToDie': Another Lib Caught Wishing Death Upon a Conservative in NJ School Board Race

Enough. I’m tired of being told to turn down the rhetoric when we did nothing wrong. Second, the very people making those claims are wishing death upon us behind our backs. It’s nothing new, but just a reminder for everyone to hit the mute button when some self-righteous liberal says that in your presence.

Your people are shooting ICE facilities and conservative activists. Liberals are children who need a belt to the face, especially this liberal in a local New Jersey school board race who's been busted sending graphic texts about his conservative opponent. And yes, he’s wished death upon her. He’s since dropped out of the race (via NY Post):

A New Jersey school board candidate was caught red-handed sending vicious, sexual messages about a conservative female board member in a group chat labeled “ThisBitchNeedsToDie.” Photos of Scott Semaya’s vile texts about Danielle Bellomo at a July school board meeting leaked this week on social media — and the widening scandal is now being investigated by local cops and roiling the affluent suburb of Marlboro. “Bellomo must be cold — her nips could cut glass right n” read one text, allegedly captured on camera while Semaya’s fingers typed an “o.” Outrage was immediate, and Semaya this week dropped out of the race for the Marlboro Board of Education, followed by his running mate Melissa Goldberg. […] Semaya, 38, an accountant who has voiced progressive liberal views, was one of five candidates running for three open seats on the Marlboro Board of Education. He cited only “family circumstances” in announcing his exit from the race. He did not return multiple messages seeking comment. […] Ironically, Bellomo was once Semaya’s daughter’s Girl Scouts leader. “This is heartbreaking for me,” she said. “This is what he was thinking when I was volunteering with his children — it’s a hard pill to swallow.” Bellomo, who is serving her first full, three-year term on the board, said she’s been subjected to months of online threats and made several police reports. […] The vicious chat group was believed to be composed of five men, and allegedly included Chad Hyett, current Marlboro school board vice president, according to a source. Many in the town of 41,000 are now calling for Hyett’s resignation.

We know this isn’t contained to the local level. In Virginia, Democratic candidate for attorney general, Jay Jones, had his campaign wrecked after 2022 texts revealed he wished death upon then-Speaker of the House of Delegates, Todd Gilbert, and his family, wishing his children would die of gunshot wounds so he’d change his position on gun control.

It's no wonder that the average American liberal has a propensity for political violence.

