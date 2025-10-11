A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress...

I wish this were satire, but it’s not. We’re in the middle of a government shutdown battle, and The Washington Post decided to blast this email, apparently, to every member of Congress. You’d think it would be about the shutdown, right? Something about the issue of health care subsidies expiring, or health care for illegal aliens—but, alas, no. It was about which member of Congress was vaccinated against COVID. I’m not kidding:

My team just received this request from the @WashingtonPost.



Senate Democrats and Chuck Schumer are responsible for shutting down the government. Our troops will miss a paycheck because of them and WIC funding is running out, but the legacy media is more worried about members of… pic.twitter.com/5VdnOKGUX2 — Senator Katie Boyd Britt (@SenKatieBritt) October 10, 2025

Seriously, is this really what’s at the top of the story well over there? COVID is over. Only lunatics still get vaccinated, and there’s bigger fish to fry over who isn’t getting the shot that isn’t all that more effective than the flu shot, might give people heart problems, and Lord knows what else. But thanks, Washington Post, for reminding us how Democrats lost their iron grip on the youth vote. It’s because you and the Democratic Party lied about this virus.

The government is shut down, but the legacy media remains obsessed with who is vaccinated or not against the little virus. What a clown show.

If you’re 65 or older, you may want to get a coronavirus vaccine this week — before the CDC’s vaccine advisers meet on Friday. Health reporter Lena Sun explains: https://t.co/pJkmTyyZuj pic.twitter.com/VPZDQXWZhY — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 18, 2025

