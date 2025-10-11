VIP
Is the Schumer Shutdown Paving the Way for Trump’s Tariff Agenda?
Katie Porter Will Probably Win Because Democrats Elect the Craziest People Possible
Virginia Dem Gov Candidate's Appalling Response on Political Violence Is Now an Ad....
Trump Annual Physical Is Complete. Here's the Report.
The Challenge for the Press Trying to Cover a Letitia James Indictment Is...
Beyond Partisanship: Restoring Leadership and Civil Discourse Together
Obtaining a Liberal Arts Degree and Other Questionable Maneuvers
I Escaped California’s Radical Policies. Virginia Doesn’t Have to Inherit Them.
How New York’s Airbnb Crackdown Is Killing Broadway’s Comeback
Kamala's Book Tour Helps Explain the Democrats' Losses
The Peacemaker in Chief
Enough Is Enough — It’s Time to Stop the Fraud
Dem Unity Might Be Breaking on the Schumer Shutdown
A WaPo Reporter Did Not Just Email This to Members of Congress...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 11, 2025 6:50 AM
I wish this were satire, but it’s not. We’re in the middle of a government shutdown battle, and The Washington Post decided to blast this email, apparently, to every member of Congress. You’d think it would be about the shutdown, right? Something about the issue of health care subsidies expiring, or health care for illegal aliens—but, alas, no. It was about which member of Congress was vaccinated against COVID. I’m not kidding:

Seriously, is this really what’s at the top of the story well over there? COVID is over. Only lunatics still get vaccinated, and there’s bigger fish to fry over who isn’t getting the shot that isn’t all that more effective than the flu shot, might give people heart problems, and Lord knows what else. But thanks, Washington Post, for reminding us how Democrats lost their iron grip on the youth vote. It’s because you and the Democratic Party lied about this virus. 

The government is shut down, but the legacy media remains obsessed with who is vaccinated or not against the little virus. What a clown show. 

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
