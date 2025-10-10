Trump's Gaza Ceasefire Plan Gets Stamp of Approval By Israeli Government

It could be President Trump’s signature domestic achievement. He clinched what Joe Biden could never do, which is to secure a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza. Liberals must be beside themselves that Trump is clinching an agreement that should put him on the fast track to a Nobel Peace Prize. Biden couldn’t get it done due to his incompetence. Trump is moving to get it done. Hamas agreed to release all the remaining hostages, including the remains of those who have died in captivity, and enter peace talks with Israel. Jerusalem approved the terms yesterday (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

Israel’s Cabinet early Friday approved President Donald Trump’s plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all the remaining hostages held by Hamas, a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilized the Middle East. A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the Cabinet approved the “outline” of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said that, according to the agreement, the ceasefire should begin immediately after government approval. The Israeli military now has 24 hours to pull back its forces to an agreed-upon line. The broader ceasefire plan includes many unanswered questions, such as whether and how Hamas will disarm and who will govern Gaza. But the sides appeared closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, reduced much of Gaza to rubble, brought famine to parts of the territory and left dozens of hostages, living and dead, in Gaza.

Israel will start to withdraw from urban centers in Gaza within 24 hours, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government announcing that their war objectives have been met (via WaPo):

Israeli ministers late Thursday approved an initial ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, a deal intended to bring two years of devastating war to an end. Cabinet approval sets in motion a sequence expected to bring about the release of some 48 Israeli hostages, living and dead, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons as well as a halt to Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire is to take effect within 24 hours of the vote, Israeli government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian said. During that window, Israeli forces are to withdraw from parts of Gaza — including most urban population centers — while retaining control of about half of the enclave. Humanitarian aid is to be surged to a population that has suffered hunger and deprivation. […] All of Netanyahu’s objectives for the war in Gaza “have now been achieved,” Bedrosian said. “This is a momentous day.” But fresh Israeli strikes on Gaza City on Thursday and still unresolved details underscored both the pact’s fragility and the difficult diplomacy ahead if the sides are to establish a lasting peace.

Advertisement

Yes, other matters are to be hashed out, but this is a huge development for those who wish to end the war. Trump could be heading to Egypt soon, where the deal will reportedly be signed.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.