Why the Trump Impeachment Whistleblower Is the 'High-Fructose Corn Syrup' of Russiagate

The story may have quieted down, but that doesn’t make it any less significant, though I understand that all attention is on Iran right now. Paul Sperry has been investigating Eric Ciaramella, the Trump impeachment whistleblower, about whom we now know more after new documents were revealed in April concerning this circus. Some facts you already knew, like this guy having contact with Adam Schiff before the complaint was filed, that he was a registered Democrat, and so on, but we’ve learned that Intelligence Community IG Michael Atkinson was aware of Ciaramella’s political bias and clearly didn’t care, even claiming that the complaint was free of political shenanigans when he testified before Congress in 2019.

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Ciaramella was slapped with a criminal referral by DNI Tulsi Gabbard, who will be leaving her post on June 30, but this piece from last April by Sperry somewhat suggests that maybe Atkinson should also be reviewed for one(via RealClearInvestigations):

The documents also reveal the anonymous whistleblower secretly met with the Democratic staff of former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff prior to submitting his complaint in August 2019. Yet under direct questioning, the whistleblower – later identified by RealClearInvestigations as intelligence analyst Eric Ciaramella – failed to disclose those contacts in interviews with IG investigators or on whistleblower forms, according to more than 350 pages of intel briefings Schiff classified as secret and locked up in a Capitol vault. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rick Crawford released the papers Monday morning after National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard declassified them late last week. Justice Department insiders say the documents factor into an ongoing grand jury investigation into an alleged “grand conspiracy” by former Obama and Biden officials to illegally target Trump in political espionage activities. Nonetheless, IG Michael Atkinson, then the intelligence community's top watchdog, did not question the whistleblower's political motivations, truthfulness or credibility. Atkinson conducted no investigation of his interactions with Schiff staffers to see if political bias played a role in the preparation of his complaint, which alleged that Trump "had clearly committed a criminal act" in a 30-minute phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During that call, which was reported listened to by dozens of people, Trump told Zelenskyy “I would like you to do us a favor,” and help investigate Biden's son's role in the Burisma scandal. It was later alleged that Trump held up Ukraine funding to force that assistance, which never came. The whistleblower was not in the White House at the time to witness the phone call and relied instead on the account of former White House colleague and political ally Alexander Vindman, who is now seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Florida as a Democrat. […] The two committee briefings spanned more than 10 hours and were conducted behind closed doors in a secure underground facility in the Capitol. The contents of those classified sessions have long been the source of mystery. Atkinson refused to disclose the identity of the whistleblower "even now in a classified setting," because he said he felt compelled to "honor" his "request for confidentiality" – even though the IG has the authority to disclose such information in the course of an investigation. At the same time, however, Atkinson revealed that the whistleblower disclosed under questioning by his team of three investigators that he was "a registered member of the Democratic Party [and] had a prior professional relationship with one of the Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 election." Ciaramella is listed in voting records as a registered Democrat. He worked directly with Vice President Biden on national security issues involving Ukraine and Russia. Ciaramella was even involved in internal Obama White House discussions over Burisma and Hunter Biden, as RCI also first reported. These facts did not raise flags with Atkinson.

Sperry had the tweet for why we should be focused on Ciaramella regarding Russiagate: his name is all over the documents, every deep state ploy to get Trump. He’s there.

Why is Eric Anthony Ciaramella so worthy of prosecutors' attention? He's the high-fructose corn syrup of Bidengate+Russiagate --he's in everything, inclg:

1) Burisma-Biden corruption scandal

2) Ukraine-Chalupa 2016 influence op vs. Trump

3) Soros-Hillary 2016 plan to smear Trump… — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) May 9, 2026

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