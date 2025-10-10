Is This Why Dems Want to Keep the Government Shut Down?

We know what’s on paper: the Democrats shut down the government to pry $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and funding for NPR. Republicans aren’t going to budge, and they shouldn’t. It’s a wildly unpopular position. Congressional Republicans want to pass a simple, clean seven-week CR so they can finish 12 appropriations bills and hash out the final details of health care subsidies set to expire in December. If Democrats didn't nuke D.C. with their nonsense, an agreement might have been made, or, at the very least, they could work on it instead of getting wrecked by dying on the hill of bad public policy. Democrats have blocked efforts to reopen the government, and Schumer might be doing this because he’s afraid of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (via The Hill):

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said Tuesday the main reason Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) rallied Democrats to defeat a Republican funding bill and trigger a government shutdown is because he’s afraid of facing a primary challenge from firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in 2028. “This is a Schumer hysteria act,” Mullin told Fox Business. “Schumer knows he can’t afford to vote for this,” referring to the House-passed government funding stopgap Democrats defeated Tuesday. “Here you have a career politician who is more afraid of his reelection … than he is doing what’s right for the American people,” Mullin added. “This is what happens when you have a career politician. “He is afraid of AOC over a clean [continuing resolution],” he said, referring to Ocasio-Cortez. The Oklahoma senator alluded to the furious backlash Schumer felt from his party’s liberal base in March after he and nine other members of the Senate Democratic caucus voted for a Republican-drafted six-month government funding bill.

Chuck indeed got hung in effigy by his base over the March spending showdown, but he didn’t have the cards to mount a fight, and he knew it. He also didn’t have complete unity among congressional Democrats. Now, he and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) are more or less on the same page, though they’re an effete power couple, mocked, dismissed, and even hated by their own side.

Schumer’s fears of a primary challenge by AOC aren’t new. I think she would cook him in front of the media if and when the Democrats cave on this fight, but her sights are set on the presidency in 2028 if I had to guess. She has a national constituency, she can raise money, has a grassroots army, and has started doing events nationwide. This ‘stop the oligarchs’ tour with Bernie Sanders is silly, but it’s also a test balloon for something that goes beyond the borders of New York.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



