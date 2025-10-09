The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy...
Tipsheet

Watch Jim Jordan Frustrate CNN's Kaitlan Collins About Dems and Illegal Alien Health Care

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 09, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Once again, CNN tried to pivot from the Democrats' main narrative for why they shut down the government, because everyone knows it’s a loser. Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care benefits and funding for NPR. So, CNN host Kaitlin Collins tried a new approach: focus on the subsidies that are set to expire in December. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t going to let her pivot here:

COLLINS: “If premiums jump, people can’t afford it; they don’t have health care. And the burden on people who are sick and need that coverage is higher.”

JORDAN: “I’ll tell you what the Democrats want. The Democrats want health care for people who are non-citizens. That’s driving up health care costs too.” 

COLLINS: “Don’t change the subject.” 

JORDAN: “No, the subject is you’re talking about health care. And all I know is Maxine Waters said we want health care for illegal immigrants.” 

COLLINS: “But I’m talking about the subsidies themselves.” 

JORDAN: “Every single Democrat presidential candidate back in 2020—they asked them, how many of you will support health care for people who are non-citizens, for illegal immigrants? Everyone on stage raised their hand. Kamala Harris raised her hand. Joe Biden raised his hand. Pete Buttigieg—they all raised their hand. That’s what they’re for. That’s what they want here in this bill.” 

COLLINS: “We went through all this with House Speaker Mike Johnson last week, trust me. But my point was on the subsidies themselves.” 

JORDAN: “You went through it because that’s their position, and we’re opposed to that position. We don’t think that’s common sense. We don’t think extending and expanding Obamacare and giving it to illegal migrants is going to help the subsidies. How is that going to help the families I represent?” 

The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy Achievement Matt Vespa
Additionally, congressional Republicans are aware that this is on the horizon. It’s why they compiled a seven-week, clean continuing resolution so that Congress could hash out the details. This package was set at Biden-era spending levels, with no GOP initiatives. It included everything that Democrats previously supported, allowing Congress to finalize the details on 12 appropriations bills, including resolving what to do with expiring healthcare subsidies. Jordan’s point is that we’re not going to include illegal aliens in the discussion, which Democrats are keen on doing, shutting down the government in the process.  

Democrats are not winning this fight.  

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
