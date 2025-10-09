The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy Achievement

For ordinary people, this was a significant victory for the Trump White House and world peace: the president secured a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. All Israeli hostages, living and dead, will be released. However, some 2,000 Palestinian terrorists are to be released as well. It’s not the first time an exchange of this sort has been done, but the point is that the war in Gaza could come to an end soon. This was a foreign policy initiative that eluded Joe Biden, partially because he lacked the intelligence, staff, and world respect to get it done. Even ABC News is giving President Trump credit.

ABC's Selina Wang: "This is an enormous moment for the world, but also for this Administration — a BIG win for the President, who has been very personally involved in this." pic.twitter.com/MZFktA4mB1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

ABC: "Make no mistake, it looks like President Trump has actually pulled off something here that many Presidents before him have failed to do." pic.twitter.com/rpJSTuuGaP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2025

This is unbelievable to watch.



Family members of hostages in Gaza receive a phone call from President Trump.



Watch them express their thanks. pic.twitter.com/Tj65r4sfmb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2025

CNN Global Affairs Analyst Brett McGurk: "A momentous day... this is GREAT NEWS. I am trying to hold it together, honestly. I've worked on this issue a very long time." pic.twitter.com/MVuu5VOlMd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

🚨NEW: Former Middle East Peace Negotiator Aaron David Miller to Chris Cuomo on Trump achieving first phase of Israel-Hamas peace plan:



"Donald Trump has demonstrated a degree of will unlike any other president, Republican or Democrat."



"He has pressed an Israeli prime minister… pic.twitter.com/e8LUbVDlTx — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 9, 2025

The full Hannity interview with the president on this deal:

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump's exclusive interview with @FoxNews @seanhannity on the historic Gaza Peace Deal pic.twitter.com/JbdmezupfK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

.@POTUS on the Gaza Peace Deal: "It's brought the whole world together. It's amazing — and it's so good for Israel. I spoke to Bibi Netanyahu just a little while ago... I said, 'Israel cannot fight the world, Bibi. They can't fight the world.'" pic.twitter.com/7Yq3zgWeuH — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 9, 2025

Liberals must be going crazy. They wanted the war in Gaza to end, leading to an ugly period of antisemitism that engulfed the political Left and academia. Now, it’s over, and there’s a deafening silence among the anti-Israel clowns whom the liberal media has been giving a microphone to for the past 18 months or so.

The silence from the “ceasefire now” crowd is deafening. — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 9, 2025

The biggest losers today are the people who make their living complaining about Israel and the joos



It’s going to be a lot less salient going forward — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 9, 2025

Bluecry is *silent * on the peace deal!



What a mask off moment. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) October 8, 2025

Dems: “Ceasefire now!”



Also Dems: “Wait, no, not like that!” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2025

Rashida Tlaib got her ceasefire and she’s completely silent.



Weird, right? It’s almost as if it was never actually about a ceasefire for her. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 9, 2025

This agreement puts Trump at the top of the Nobel Peace Prize list, another aspect that likely induces horror among the Left. Trump and his team get things done, prove the haters wrong, and own the Left at every level. In every decisive battle, we win.

I bet the reaction will be a mix of why it took so long to get it done, mixed with ‘this is a bad deal’ overtones. You know it’s going to happen.

During Trump's first term the MSM and Democrats claimed that he was going to start WWIII.



Now they complain that he's not getting peace deals done quickly enough.pic.twitter.com/iE1OpYGn2c — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2025

Here's how MSNBC's other Rachel Maddow covered Trump securing a peace deal in the Middle East.



Chris Hayes: Biden had a peace deal in place that Trump never followed through with. Is Trump only doing this to win the Nobel Peace Prize? pic.twitter.com/VIweBi3ZaC — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 9, 2025

‘We’re opposed to peace’ is the next Democrat war cry in 2025.

Trump is set to visit Walter Reed to meet and address the troops. He'll be getting his annual check-up there as well before departing for the Middle East later. The deal will be signed in Egypt.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump spoke by phone tonight in what was described as an emotional phone call. Netanyahu invited Trump to address the Israeli Knesset on Sunday. All living hostages expected to be released by Hamas on Monday. Netanyahu will convene… — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 9, 2025

We’re not even nine months into Trump’s second term



- Border secured, illegal crossings down to the lowest level since 1970

- Israel/Gaza peace deal

- 6-7 other peace deals

- 1BBB passed, funding for immigration/border security increased 20x



All-time great Presidency — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 9, 2025

