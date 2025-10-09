Katie Porter's Media Meltdown Episode Just Got Worse
Tipsheet

The Libs Are Totally Stunned Over What Could Be Trump's Signature Foreign Policy Achievement

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 09, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

For ordinary people, this was a significant victory for the Trump White House and world peace: the president secured a peace deal between Israel and Hamas. All Israeli hostages, living and dead, will be released. However, some 2,000 Palestinian terrorists are to be released as well. It’s not the first time an exchange of this sort has been done, but the point is that the war in Gaza could come to an end soon. This was a foreign policy initiative that eluded Joe Biden, partially because he lacked the intelligence, staff, and world respect to get it done. Even ABC News is giving President Trump credit.  

The full Hannity interview with the president on this deal:

Liberals must be going crazy. They wanted the war in Gaza to end, leading to an ugly period of antisemitism that engulfed the political Left and academia. Now, it’s over, and there’s a deafening silence among the anti-Israel clowns whom the liberal media has been giving a microphone to for the past 18 months or so. 

This agreement puts Trump at the top of the Nobel Peace Prize list, another aspect that likely induces horror among the Left. Trump and his team get things done, prove the haters wrong, and own the Left at every level. In every decisive battle, we win.  

I bet the reaction will be a mix of why it took so long to get it done, mixed with ‘this is a bad deal’ overtones. You know it’s going to happen.  

We’re opposed to peace’ is the next Democrat war cry in 2025. 

Trump is set to visit Walter Reed to meet and address the troops. He'll be getting his annual check-up there as well before departing for the Middle East later. The deal will be signed in Egypt.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
FOREIGN POLICY HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

