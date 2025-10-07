These Reactions to Qatar's Scheme of Funding American Universities Were Hilarious

No, antisemitism and the surge of pro-Hamas antics on college campuses is not funny. Still, you need to laugh to stay sane, especially when we have a long war ahead in ridding ourselves of these anti-American cancers that have infested academia. Amy has been on this story, from university to information ecosystems. Qatar appears to be the epicenter of the spread of digital jihad. And the results are terrifying:

For many Americans, this surge in antisemitism and rioting was more proof that Western colleges and universities are nothing more than hotbeds of Leftist radicalism and laces of indoctrination that teach students to hate America and Western values.

However, the problem runs much deeper than woke campus ideology and Leftism. There is a well-funded, coordinated effort by radical Islamists to infiltrate and undermine Western democracies, using religion and "Islamophobia" as a cover for the ultimate goal: the destruction of Western civilization in favor of a global Islamic caliphate.

And much of it, especially the unrest and indoctrination at colleges and universities, is funded by Qatar.

[…]

In a September 9, 2025, interview with Sky News Australia, Charles Small of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy (ISGAP) discussed the issue. He noted that Qatar, a nation of only 300,000 people, is one of the wealthiest in the world, and houses the leadership of Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and Kamas -- the Palestinian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood. Small said that the country and its royal family have taken a "spiritual oath" (baya) to the Muslim Brotherhood. "The Muslim Brotherhood is a small, reactionary entity that started 100 years ago in Egypt," Small explained, "[one] which fuses Nazism with a perversion...of Islam."

"Qatari royal family follows all religious edicts, rulings, and fatwas of the Brotherhood," Small said. "The Brotherhood is intent on not only destroying Israel but also destroying Western democratic countries as well."

Following the October 7, 2023 terror attacks in Israel, attacks that left almost 1,200 people dead and hundreds more taken hostage, the ISGAP released 15 reports that found the extensive and costly influence of the Muslim Brotherhood. Small said the reports found $100 billion in undocumented funding to colleges and universities, including $10 billion to Cornell University and $1.3 billion to Texas A&M University.