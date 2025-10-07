Here's What Amused Ukrainians About Joe Biden...It's Pretty Damning

In the words of Michael Scott, “well, well, well…how the turn tables.” The Ukrainians thought Joe Biden’s leadership skills were subpar and were rather amused about his family’s allegedly corrupt ties to the country, particularly his son’s board seat on Burisma, which was widely perceived as a pipeline for government access for a handsome fee. All of this was going to be included in a 2016 report compiled by the CIA. It was an embarrassing review of Biden’s supposed stellar foreign policy bona fides, so the then-vice president and his office moved to have it squashed.

Advertisement

Nothing remains hidden for long, as CIA Director John Ratcliffe has dusted off the report, declassified it, and now we can all read what a fraud Joe Biden was, not that this report exposed the man's ineptitude. The Ukraine war circus, the Gaza humanitarian flotilla, and the shambolic exit from Afghanistan—all of which destroyed the man’s reputation as some international affairs wizard (via RealClearPolitics):

🚨🚨 NEW: Even top-level

Ukrainian officials thought then-VP Biden and his family were engaged in corrupt practices in their country, as documented in a just-declassified CIA report in early 2016.



So what did Biden do about this evidence?



He and his national

security team… https://t.co/ycEkrXaCaJ — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) October 7, 2025

At the specific request of then-Vice President Joe Biden, the CIA buried an embarrassing intelligence report detailing the poor view the Ukrainian government took of his diplomatic efforts and the business dealings of his own family in that country. Biden had traveled to Kyiv in December 2015, ostensibly to meet with leaders of that fledgling democracy and to deliver a warning against “the cancer of corruption.” And during an address to the Ukrainian parliament, he did condemn the “pervasive poison of cronyism, corruption, and kleptocracy.” But behind the scenes, Ukrainian officials expressed “bewilderment and disappointment” that the vice president had crossed the Atlantic “almost exclusively to deliver a generic speech.” Officials close to then-President Petro Poroshenko had hoped for guidance “in support of or against specific officials within the Ukrainian government.” They discovered instead that Biden “had no intention of discussing substantive matters.” After Biden returned stateside, members of the Poroshenko administration “privately mused” at how American media treated “the alleged ties” of his family “to corrupt business practices in Ukraine.” It was, in their minds, “evidence of a double standard within the United States Government towards matters of corruption and political power.” Such was the blunt determination of a 2016 report prepared by the CIA and reviewed by RealClearPolitics. It would have been a humiliating assessment for Biden, whom President Obama had entrusted with all things Ukraine. So the vice president and his team killed it.

So, again, Democrats and the legacy press talk about Trump politicizing intelligence and whatnot, but what would you call this? Joe Biden ordered the intelligence community to suffocate a report that put him in a bad light, and they obliged. It’s another chapter in the long, sordid history of this family, which used its positions in public life for personal gain. Whether that be hashing out government access deals with the Chinese, Romanian, Ukrainians, and others or issuing corrupt last-minute pardons for their family members since they were all involved in this scheme.

Joe Biden needs to go away. Stay in the basement and never come out. No one wants you around and needs to hear what you have to say. It’s either a lie or painfully wrong. Your family is a disgrace, and even Democrats agree. That’s why no one wants to give you money for that library, which you’ll likely not be alive to see completed, Joe.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.