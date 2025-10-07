Is ESPN Back to Their Cancel Culture Antics Over Politics Again?

Did Paul Finebaum get muzzled because he’s mulling running for the US Senate in Alabama as a Republican? It seems silly—it might be—but Outkick’s Clay Travis posted a damning allegation of his employer, ESPN, who he claims silenced the broadcaster and college football commentator for voicing a political statement that runs counter to the network’s unabashed liberal streak. Sure, some ESPN communication brass tried to deny the report, but a caller to Finebaum’s show was about to ask about it and then got cut off. Also, Finebaum’s absence was noted by Travis when ESPN executives tried to deny the story (via NY Post):

Per sources: Disney/ESPN has removed @finebaum from appearing on @ESPN since his @outkick interview expressing interest in running as a Republican for senate in Alabama. ESPN has canceled all network appearances on all shows, including some that have occurred for a decade plus. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 6, 2025

Finebaum expressed interest in running for the U.S. Senate seat as a Republican in Alabama, although he has not officially announced his candidacy. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed this report from Travis, although it was vehemently denied by ESPN’s Vice President of Communications, Bill Hofheimer, in an X post. “This is not true at all. The [post] is TOTALLY FALSE,” Hofheimer replied to Travis. Travis shot down Hofheimer’s rebuttal. “LOL. This decision is above your pay grade, Bill. Why wasn’t [Paul Finebaum] on Sunday AM SportsCenter yesterday? Or First Take this morning? For the first time in over a decade? Reacting to one of the biggest college football weekends of the year? I stand by my sources.” When reached for comment by The Post’s Jenna Lemoncelli, ESPN again denied this report. […] Travis claims, though, that Finebaum has not appeared on “SportsCenter,” “First Take” or “Get Up” since last Wednesday. Finebaum had previously been scheduled to appear on “First Take” this Tuesday and “SportsCenter” on Saturday, and that has not changed, a source told The Post.

When Stephen A. said he was considering running for President as a Democrat, ESPN rewarded him with a five-year, $100M contract.



When Finebaum expressed interest in running as a Republican for Senate, the network took him off the main channel.



Column:https://t.co/sKOeibXIzy — OutKick (@Outkick) October 6, 2025

OFF THE AIR: Paul Finebaum has vanished from his regularly scheduled appearances on ESPN after he sat down for an interview with Clay Travis on September 29. He discussed two noteworthy topics during the interview:



— A possible Senate run in Alabama

— ESPN allegedly axing a… pic.twitter.com/zUzkfagjCI — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 6, 2025

A Paul Finebaum caller brought up today's reports about ESPN allegedly pulling Finebaum off the air during his radio show. He was yanked immediately. pic.twitter.com/B4N037hMxl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 6, 2025

Yeah, something is going on, but Finebaum’s reported political aspirations might be the least of it regarding this alleged friction between the SEC stalwart and the network—Finebaum accused ESPN of nuking a potential opportunity to interview Donald Trump. He also said his reported dalliance with a political run was influenced by the late Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10 by a deranged leftist (via WaPo):

Finebaum’s interview with Travis last week sent ripples through ESPN. Not only did he express an interest in running for office, spurred in large part by the killing of Charlie Kirk, but Finebaum accused ESPN of preventing him from interviewing Donald Trump on his show in 2019. […] After Travis’s report, several people familiar with Finebaum’s situation offered competing views of what’s happening at the network. ESPN, one person said, has rotating schedules and could be looking for new talent to replace Finebaum in the event he actually leaves to get into politics. He’s expected back on “Get Up” on Tuesday, that person said. Others found it beyond coincidence that the week after Finebaum had gone scorched earth on ESPN, he was suddenly less visible, especially during the heart of college football season. Finebaum and an ESPN spokesman declined to comment on the record for this story. Politico’s Jonathan Martin reported that Finebaum’s political aspirations are serious and that he will visit Washington in October to meet with Republicans. Finebaum also has a contract that runs into 2027, according to two people with knowledge of the deal. That would suggest telling Travis about his plans and that he voted for Trump were not a contract negotiation ploy. (That theory, which circulated around ESPN, posited that Finebaum could be more valuable to the network and harder to cut ties with as a celebrated cause in conservative circles.)

Oh, ESPN, it’s funny how you haven’t learned a thing.