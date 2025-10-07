An Ex-MSNBC Analyst Named These Two Losers of the Week. It's Not...
Former NFL QB's Legal Drama Just Got Worse After Wild Scuffle With Food Delivery Truck Driver

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 07, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was supposed to announce the Colts-Raiders game in Indianapolis on Sunday. That didn’t happen. On Saturday morning, around 12:30 a.m., Sanchez had a bizarre encounter with a food delivery driver. He was parked at a restaurant collecting grease. 

That’s when Sanchez attacked him, reportedly telling this person he couldn't park where he was situated. Based on inital reports, the driver stabbed the former Jets quarterback in self-defense. Sanchez was uncooperative with the initial investigation, but later said he couldn’t recollect what happened. The driver’s photos from the hospital were released over the weekend, and whatever happened, he took a beating. Sanchez was later arrested and booked. He bonded out, but his battery charge was upgraded to a felony. He was also hit with public intoxication (via Indy Star): 

Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez will face at least one felony charge for his role in a weekend fight that ended with him being stabbed by a 69-year-old man, officials announced. 

“We are literally talking about people fighting about a parking spot,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said during a news conference announcing the more serious charge. 

The prosecutor's office added a level 5 felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury charge to the already leveled misdemeanor charges in the case. 

[…] 

Sanchez, 38, was stabbed in a fight and sent to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. Police allege he was drunk at the time. Sanchez was in town to call Sunday's Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

[…] 

Sanchez was initially charged Oct. 4 with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication, and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle for his role in the altercation. Sanchez's cash bond on the misdemeanor charges was set at $300.

An initial hearing in the case set for Oct. 7 was waived and updated bond information was not listed in online court records. The next hearing scheduled in the case is a pretrial conference set for Nov. 4. 

Mears said additional charges against Sanchez could be filed if new evidence emerges. 

"This is by no means the end of this investigation," Mears said. 

Yeah, this is a circus. Also, not that it needs to be said, but his time at Fox Sports is likely to come to an end after this fiasco.

