France's New Prime Minister Just Quit

France’s political crisis continues, as its new prime minister called it quits today. It comes after the ouster of Prime Minister François Bayrou last month, after a no-confidence vote sank that government on a 364-194 vote. At the time, the French Parliament was voting on a spending package that included 44 billion euros worth of tax hikes and spending cuts.

Now, the latest government, assembled by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, is in doubt since he announced his resignation today. He lasted a month, the shortest premiership in French history. So far, one of the drivers for Lecornu’s exit was uncertainty about a new spending package (via NYT):

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu of France resigned on Monday less than 24 hours after forming his cabinet, a move that caught the nation by surprise and made his government one of the shortest-lived in modern French history. The resignation of Mr. Lecornu, which was confirmed by a statement from the French presidency, came amid turmoil over the composition of his cabinet, an uneasy coalition of centrists and conservatives. It also came amid growing concern that Mr. Lecornu, who was appointed less than a month ago, would not be able to get a budget passed by the end of the year. The resignation will most likely ratchet up the pressure from opposition parties who want President Emmanuel Macron to call snap parliamentary elections.

So, who will follow, and will the next prime minister last more than 30 days?

