Seattle's Mayor Said Something Totally Insane During This Week's Debate

There’s a mayoral election in Seattle this year. Incumbent Bruce Harrell is fighting for a second term against Katie Wilson—both are left-wing crackpots. The debate this week wasn’t notable since both candidates are insane. Still, Mayor Harrell said something that’s beyond bonkers, but also captures the Democratic Party’s attitudes toward public safety: he doesn’t want serial offenders jailed. He wants us to listen to their life stories. I’m not kidding (via Seattle Red 770AM):

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell: "When a man does 6 or 7 crimes, we do not know his life story… Maybe he was hungry. Therefore, I have zero desire jailing him." pic.twitter.com/XG5bZqYjyr

During Thursday night’s mayoral debate, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said he wouldn’t jail an eight-time convicted offender and would rather learn about that person’s life story.

Faced with a shockingly high number of prolific offenders severely harming the city of Seattle’s quality of life, Harrell’s comment was one of the most jaw-dropping, tone-deaf moments I’ve ever seen from a sitting mayor—and that bar is already subterranean in this city.

Harrell delivered the kind of response that makes you wonder if he even lives in the same city the rest of us do.

[…]

The moderator asked Harrell a fairly simple question: “If somebody has offended six, seven, eight times, even if it’s a minor offense, but they continue to fail to turn their life around, at what point do you balance public safety to giving this person some accountability?”

Harrell gave a stunning response. Instead of addressing accountability for an eight-time offender, Harrell waxed poetic about learning their “life story.” He openly declared, “I have no desire to put them in jail”

“When this person is committing six or seven crimes, I don’t know his or her story. Maybe they were abused as a child. Maybe they’re hungry. But my my remedy is to find their life story to see how we can help. First, I have no desire to put them in jail, but I need to protect you, and that’s the calibration that we have,” he explained. “I put police officers on the stand. I’ve cross examined them. So whether they commit seven or eight crimes, to me, is not the issue. The issue is, why are they committing these crimes? And so we have a health based strategy.”