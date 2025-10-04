The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart

Remove the noise, and it’s a nightmare. The Democrats know this issue makes them vulnerable, so they’re leaning on the legacy press to convey their point. It’s not going to work. No doubt, the Democrat-media complex is making an aggressive push, with numerous hosts trying to checkmate Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans on the matter of illegal aliens getting health care. It’s an easy talking point to slap down, since Democrats have it in their list of hostage demands. Democrats opted to shut down the government to get $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and National Public Radio. It’s a backdoor attempt to undo the tenets of the Big, Beautiful Bill in July.

Advertisement

There’s already been cracks, and the GOP should show no mercy in exploiting the seams here. Democrats have admitted they’re for giving illegal aliens health care, dating back to the 2020 debates. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has admitted that funds are going to illegals. The good news is that the legacy press is mocked and ignored. CNN isn’t going to turn the tide of the messaging war. Republicans need to hold the line, slap down this talking point, and whip out the receipts because it’s insane that Democrats shut down the government over this. Also, CNN admitted that Democrats want to give illegals health care benefits:

This is a damn lie, @SenSchumer. Illegal aliens often go to the ER for routine care because the taxpayer picks up the tab.



In 2024, Medicaid paid $76.6 million to ERs in Florida for illegal aliens, and healthcare for illegal aliens cost the Florida taxpayer nearly $660 million. https://t.co/jC654rCIMm pic.twitter.com/IM2fZKDRtV — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 1, 2025

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Ro Khanna (D) says the QUIET PART OUT LOUD: "The amount of money actually going towards people that are undocumented [illegal] is a small portion of the Medicaid cuts or the ACA."



He just confirmed it, blatantly!pic.twitter.com/C6OHysvA62 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

Tapper: Here is the provision that shows you want to give illegals healthcare. I understand it's not an accurate depiction.



Jeffries: It's a lie.



Tapper: It's a lie... but it does bring back funding for healthcare for illegals. pic.twitter.com/jyQS3RMj7e — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 1, 2025

🚨 WOW! Fox News just absolutely stunned Sen. Jeane Shaheen (D).



SHAHEEN: I haven't heard anyone in my party wanting to give illegals taxpayer-funded healthcare!



FOX: I'm glad you said that. I have some tape...



"Show of hands: provide coverage for illegal aliens?"



EVERY… pic.twitter.com/FpOdM7vdGE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 2, 2025

A smug Ashley Allison gets exposed on CNN's panel by Phil Williams.



"The average state spends 5% of its Medicaid, roughly, on emergency services. California? 35-40%. Why would that be? Because California passed a state law that says we will fund Medicaid for illegals." pic.twitter.com/EV3Ukrtxpj — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 3, 2025

Democratic Primary Debate:



“Raise your hand if your government plan would provide health insurance for undocumented immigrants.”



*everyone raises hand*pic.twitter.com/SuL6EVabVc https://t.co/yUo8g1CbiB — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) October 2, 2025

Kamala Harris openly said she wanted to give free healthcare to illegal aliens.



She was the Democrat Party's nominee for president just last year.



Now Democrats want to pretend that they didn't just shut down the government over healthcare for illegals. pic.twitter.com/Guw8KkexPY — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) October 2, 2025

Also, the ‘it’s already against the law for illegals to get health care’ point is a talking point ready to be beheaded by, you know, how our system of government works:

Advertisement

Jessica: Jesse said they are doing this because they want to give illegals health care. That is not true. It is



Gutfeld: Where? Is it prohibited in New York and California?



Jessica: States are allowed to do what they want



Watters: Where do they get the money? pic.twitter.com/NUNR06Yaui — Acyn (@Acyn) October 1, 2025

Hold the line, GOP.

Illegal alien health care is a hill Democrats want to die on—let them get slaughtered.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.