The Dems' Main Narrative for the Schumer Shutdown Is Falling Apart

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 04, 2025 7:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Remove the noise, and it’s a nightmare. The Democrats know this issue makes them vulnerable, so they’re leaning on the legacy press to convey their point. It’s not going to work. No doubt, the Democrat-media complex is making an aggressive push, with numerous hosts trying to checkmate Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans on the matter of illegal aliens getting health care. It’s an easy talking point to slap down, since Democrats have it in their list of hostage demands. Democrats opted to shut down the government to get $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and National Public Radio. It’s a backdoor attempt to undo the tenets of the Big, Beautiful Bill in July. 

There’s already been cracks, and the GOP should show no mercy in exploiting the seams here. Democrats have admitted they’re for giving illegal aliens health care, dating back to the 2020 debates. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) has admitted that funds are going to illegals. The good news is that the legacy press is mocked and ignored. CNN isn’t going to turn the tide of the messaging war. Republicans need to hold the line, slap down this talking point, and whip out the receipts because it’s insane that Democrats shut down the government over this. Also, CNN admitted that Democrats want to give illegals health care benefits:

Also, the ‘it’s already against the law for illegals to get health care’ point is a talking point ready to be beheaded by, you know, how our system of government works:

 Hold the line, GOP.

 Illegal alien health care is a hill Democrats want to die on—let them get slaughtered.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

