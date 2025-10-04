VIP
Tipsheet

CNN's Van Jones Reveals What Schumer Told Him Three Months Ago About Shutting Down the Government

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 04, 2025 6:55 AM
Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Wait, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said what about shutting down the government? It was a bad idea. Apparently so, which is what CNN’s Van Jones revealed on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. Three months ago, the New York Democrat spoke with Mr. Jones, arguing that shutting down the government was “stupid.” Jones said he was tearing into him for not allowing that to happen when the first spending showdown occurred.

“The weird thing is, I talked to Chuck Schumer about this, like, three months ago, and he was kicking me in the butt because I had been tough on him for not allowing the government to shut down,” said Jones. “And he convinced me that shutting the government down is stupid. Then I turn on the TV and he says, ‘We’re now shutting the government down.’ So, hold on a second, guys,” he added. 

Maher quipped that Schumer convinced him to donate $1 million to him, which he said was money down the drain. 

Jones also knows that the Schumer shutdown is going to blow up in the Democrats’ faces. The polls showing Republicans are to blame are soft. The CNN analysis is sitting on a bed of quicksand. We all know the core tenets of the debate here: Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding. Voters don’t want the government shut down, and they don’t want Congress to increase spending. Democrats are fighting for both. 

He added that Republicans will have a buffet of issues to blame Democrats for regarding the impact of the shutdown, which won’t be a nationwide event. Polling shows that most of the country wasn’t impacted at all. The individuals being affected right now are federal workers, who are also predominantly Democratic voters.

