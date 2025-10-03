VIP
The Government Is Shut Down, and I'm All for It
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CBS News' Latest Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode
Let's Stop Pretending About Charlie Kirk's Assassination
VIP
Empty Lives
Amidst Concerns About Left-Wing Lawfare, States Should Review Who They Have on Contract...
In Every Government Shutdown, the Media Are Eager Democrat Helpers
Donald Trump: Energy in the Executive
It’s Time to Choose Cooperation Over Continued Chaos
Talking Point vs. Truth
Direct Democracy Can Save Younger Generations From Penury
Duty Drawback Benefits American Manufacturers and Exporters
From Classrooms to Unions: How 'Anti-Fascism' Poisoned Education
The Trump Administration Is Pursuing Peace, Now It’s Time for the Biggest Challenge...
Tipsheet

Trump Posted a New Clip Trolling Hakeem Jeffries...and Another That's Really Going to Trigger Libs

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 03, 2025 2:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Maybe this is President Trump’s way of toning things down, albeit barely. The trolling against Democrats over the Schumer Shutdown has been elite. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were mocked by the White House after failed talks prevented a government shutdown. Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding, among other things. So, Trump’s social team posted this, which triggered a total meltdown among Democrats: 

Advertisement

It's not like it takes much to knock Jeffries off message. Democrats are sitting on an ocean of gasoline. They’re dropping a match soon, because shutting down the government isn’t popular, especially if you want to increase spending for illegal alien health care. Voters don’t want a shutdown over increased spending, which is over an insane policy initiative. 

So, the memes will continue, and the president dropped a new one where he tossed a Trump 2028 hat on Jeffries’ head in the Oval Office. Oh, and one showing OMB Director Russ Vought as the Grim Reaper, alluding to possible cuts while the government is shut down, was also posted. Two videos that will likely cause liberals to seethe even more.

Recommended

The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Buckle up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
Let's Stop Pretending About Charlie Kirk's Assassination William Marshall
Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges Amy Curtis
CBS News' Latest Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode Matt Vespa
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Pollster Throws Cold Water on CNN Host's Polling Narrative About the Schumer Shutdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats Are Getting Crushed by Schumer Shutdown Headlines Katie Pavlich
Advertisement