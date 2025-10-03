Trump Posted a New Clip Trolling Hakeem Jeffries...and Another That's Really Going to Trigger Libs

Maybe this is President Trump’s way of toning things down, albeit barely. The trolling against Democrats over the Schumer Shutdown has been elite. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were mocked by the White House after failed talks prevented a government shutdown. Democrats want $1.5 trillion for illegal alien health care and NPR funding, among other things. So, Trump’s social team posted this, which triggered a total meltdown among Democrats:

WATCH: Trump Trolls Hakeem Jeffries With Sombrero Meme on Truth Social. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LSxluRCOZL — Kristin Sokoloff (@ksoklower48) October 1, 2025

🚨 LMAO! Hakeem Jeffries is ONCE AGAIN on TV complaining about President Trump posting memes of him in a sombrero, calling it “UNHINGED”



MORE MEMES, 47! Temu Obama can’t handle much more 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cGMiMqkQyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) October 1, 2025

It's not like it takes much to knock Jeffries off message. Democrats are sitting on an ocean of gasoline. They’re dropping a match soon, because shutting down the government isn’t popular, especially if you want to increase spending for illegal alien health care. Voters don’t want a shutdown over increased spending, which is over an insane policy initiative.

So, the memes will continue, and the president dropped a new one where he tossed a Trump 2028 hat on Jeffries’ head in the Oval Office. Oh, and one showing OMB Director Russ Vought as the Grim Reaper, alluding to possible cuts while the government is shut down, was also posted. Two videos that will likely cause liberals to seethe even more.

Buckle up.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



