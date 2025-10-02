It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode

It’s not like this is a shock. Rumors that CBS News could hire this person were already circulating. Bari Weiss, formerly of The New York Times, is set to become the next editor in chief, a hire that will cause staffers at the liberal outlet to melt down. Weiss isn’t a conservative, but she’s not a woke acolyte and demented regarding free speech issues. She was forced out of the Times after the newsroom reporters, who were virulently anti-Israel, made working there impossible. She started The Free Press, which is reportedly in the process of being purchased. She will then slide into the editor’s chair, and it’s now official (via NY Post):

MORE: Tom Cibrowski will stay on as President of CBS News. … so David Rhodes not coming back to CBS. — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) October 2, 2025

Paramount Skydance is poised to name Bari Weiss as editor in chief of CBS News in the coming days — giving the hard-charging journalist unusual clout to revamp the struggling network as it also acquires her scrappy news site the Free Press, The Post has learned. Weiss — a 41-year-old former New York Times opinion writer who has built the Free Press into a buzzworthy site with a contrarian bent — is expected to be named to the top post in a Monday announcement, although the talks are in flux and the timing could change, a source close to the situation said. In a remarkable reshuffle of CBS News’ decades-old management structure, Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison as she helps set the editorial direction at the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division, a source close to the situation said. Weiss’s direct line to Ellison means she will not report to CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who currently reports to George Cheeks, chair of TV media at Paramount Skydance. No further details could be immediately learned about how Weiss would work with Cibrowski.

CBS News has a bias that can’t be ignored.



Look at the difference in their interviews of Ketanji Brown Jackson, versus Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/cojW8RnoEh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2025

It was reported that staffers were unhappy about the hire, as Weiss isn’t going to tolerate the nonsense that this network has allowed to air for years. If there’s a mass exodus, so be it. But this is going to happen, and everyone better stop acting like Tylenol kids if they do. Just report on what happens—it’s not that hard.

CBS is making an incredible move that has the potential to build a crapload of bipartisan credibility. I really hope this all goes through as planned. https://t.co/d5Ht6bWKnB — Sunny (@sunnyright) October 2, 2025

