From the League of Nations to the United Nations to Trump Global?
Student Required to 'Pay to Pray' in Public School’s Outrageous Scheme
VIP
Josh Kaul Is a Radical Leftist Eyeing a Run for Wisconsin Governor
Suspect Behind Manchester Synagogue Terror Attack Identified
Whistleblower Claims USPS Hired Convicted Sex Offender and Turned a Blind Eye to...
'On Us': Cracker Barrel Pledges Free Meals To Rodney Smith Jr. And The...
VIP
Kaitlan Collins Will Not Let Shutdown Facts Impede Her Spin, and Public Trust...
Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has...
'Democrats Destroyed Memphis:' Man Wrecks Anti-Trump Narrative With CNN Photobomb
Fannie and Freddie Pull the Plug on New York Offices Amid Letitia James...
Schumer Shutdown Cuts Food Aid to 6.7 Million Women and Children
Kidnapping, Guns, and $8M in Crypto: Why a Minnesota School Called Off Homecoming
VIP
275 Suspected Immigration Fraud Cases Found in Just 9 Days in Minneapolis-St. Paul
Lows Gang ‘Ravaged' Minneapolis Using Bank Fraud, Says US Attorney
Tipsheet

It's Official: CBS News' Recent Editor in Chief Hire Will Cause Libs' Heads to Explode

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 02, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

It’s not like this is a shock. Rumors that CBS News could hire this person were already circulating. Bari Weiss, formerly of The New York Times, is set to become the next editor in chief, a hire that will cause staffers at the liberal outlet to melt down. Weiss isn’t a conservative, but she’s not a woke acolyte and demented regarding free speech issues. She was forced out of the Times after the newsroom reporters, who were virulently anti-Israel, made working there impossible. She started The Free Press, which is reportedly in the process of being purchased. She will then slide into the editor’s chair, and it’s now official (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Paramount Skydance is poised to name Bari Weiss as editor in chief of CBS News in the coming days — giving the hard-charging journalist unusual clout to revamp the struggling network as it also acquires her scrappy news site the Free Press, The Post has learned.

Weiss — a 41-year-old former New York Times opinion writer who has built the Free Press into a buzzworthy site with a contrarian bent — is expected to be named to the top post in a Monday announcement, although the talks are in flux and the timing could change, a source close to the situation said. 

In a remarkable reshuffle of CBS News’ decades-old management structure, Weiss will report directly to Paramount Skydance Chief Executive David Ellison as she helps set the editorial direction at the Tiffany Network’s third-place news division, a source close to the situation said. 

Weiss’s direct line to Ellison means she will not report to CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, who currently reports to George Cheeks, chair of TV media at Paramount Skydance. No further details could be immediately learned about how Weiss would work with Cibrowski. 

Recommended

Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It was reported that staffers were unhappy about the hire, as Weiss isn’t going to tolerate the nonsense that this network has allowed to air for years. If there’s a mass exodus, so be it. But this is going to happen, and everyone better stop acting like Tylenol kids if they do. Just report on what happens—it’s not that hard.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CBS NEWS FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS THE NEW YORK TIMES WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges Amy Curtis
Unhinged Democrat Candidate Caught Desecrating American Symbols on the Trail Jeff Charles
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Schumer Shutdown Cuts Food Aid to 6.7 Million Women and Children Scott McClallen
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
'Democrats Destroyed Memphis:' Man Wrecks Anti-Trump Narrative With CNN Photobomb Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Indiana Man With 99 Prior Arrests Nabbed for Attempted Murder and Prosecutor Has Downgraded His Charges Amy Curtis
Advertisement