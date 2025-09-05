Why CBS News Staffers Are Fuming Over This Move

Staffers at CBS News are beside themselves right now. The coverage of this move is also hilarious, since who in their right mind, outside of the network itself, thinks that CBS is doing well? They’re not. All legacy media is dying because their circle of lies has finally caught up with them. Russian collusion was the first blow, though no one noticed. COVID was the second, and covering up for Joe Biden’s mental decline was the third. There are other examples you could plug in there as well, but the fact is, former New York Times opinion writer Bari Weiss, who went independent and created ‘Free Press,’ could be the top dog at CBS News if this merger goes through.

CBS News has a bias that can’t be ignored.



Look at the difference in their interviews of Ketanji Brown Jackson, versus Amy Coney Barrett. pic.twitter.com/cojW8RnoEh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2025

Paramount now controls the network. They’re reportedly at the goal line of inking this deal with Weiss, and CBS News staffers and other legacy outlets are apoplectic that someone who won’t kowtow to the ethos of making the Democratic National Committee happy will be running things. There could be a mass exodus. So what? The reactions alone prove this is the right move (via Fox News):

Liberals are up in arms over reports that independent journalist Bari Weiss is eyeing a top role at CBS News as the new Paramount chief is inching closer to striking a major deal with her. Puck News reported Wednesday that Paramount CEO David Ellison, who just took over the company last month after his $8 billion merger with Skydance, is at the "one-yard line" with his plans to buy Weiss' online publication, The Free Press, and appoint her to a top editorial position at the struggling broadcast network. […] Status newsletter author Oliver Darcy lamented the looming deal, calling the reported $100 to $200 million price tag an "absurd sum." "David Ellison vowed not to politicize Paramount — yet his first big move at CBS News is a major bet on Bari Weiss, one of the most polarizing figures in media," Darcy began his newsletter Wednesday night. "Weiss, the stridently pro-Israel, proudly anti-'woke' culture warrior, has built her brand on polarizing political commentary — supposedly the type of material Ellison signaled to reporters that he wishes to run away from." Darcy warned, "Handing Weiss the keys won’t broaden trust — it will further erode it among the people who actually watch the network, reinforcing suspicions about Ellison’s agenda. In effect, the move will set CBS News on a course to squander its hard-earned credibility with the audience that reveres its history and demands it stand unbowed to power."

Again, all the right people are freaking out, fearful that the last bricks of their crumbling empire will be undone if more people like Weiss, who isn’t a conservative, are given the keys to the kingdom. Weiss is pro-Israel, which led to issues from the more pro-terrorist writers at The New York Times, where she previously worked. She’s a classical liberal; at the very least, she’s sane and not at all one to promote the identitarian woke initiatives spewed by today’s Democratic Party. The fact that she’s viewed as right-wing is, frankly, hilarious. She’s liberal, but fair and rational—two things the modern Democratic base voter hates.

