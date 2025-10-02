We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | October 02, 2025 6:50 AM
Again, what is it with these media types who think they can checkmate the Speaker of the House? He knows which bills are up, what’s in them, and the like. He can smell Democratic talking points, which is why Speaker Johnson has been the grim reaper for the legacy media, trying to get something going in blaming President Trump and the GOP on the Schumer Shutdown. 

It’s not an ‘in your face’ takedown, but it is something of a methodical dismantling, which has clearly irritated liberal media hosts. For starters, yes, illegal aliens cannot get health care benefits because Republicans made that ironclad in July. They’re trying to roll that back. Second, they’ve admitted that illegal aliens are receiving health care benefits. The GOP position was clear: pass a clean seven-week continuing resolution to finalize and shore up the 12 appropriations bills that are currently in limbo. One of which dealt with extending health care subsidies in Obamacare. The GOP wanted to finalize that timeline for all of October, as those provisions expire on December 31.

Additionally, the current levels of spending date back to the Biden era. There are no GOP priorities in their clean CR. Everything Democrats had previously backed is included in the Republican bill.

The Democrats want NPR funded again and illegal aliens to get health care, to the tune of $1.5 trillion. Voters don’t want a shutdown, and they don’t want Congress to jack up spending levels. Democrats are doing both. 

We’re going to win. The Democrats are going to lose. That’s a mortal lock. Please hold the line, give them nothing, and let the legacy media, which is dying, derided, mocked, and ignored, try to salvage this mess. 

Spoiler alert: They can’t.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.
 
